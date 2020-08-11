Annual Child Sponsorship (Unique)

You can make a difference in the life of a child and in the future of a community by supporting one of our "Sponsor" programs. Your gift will cover the cost of supporting a Primary School child ("Sponsor-a-Child") or a Secondary School child ("Sponsor-a-Leader") for one full year, or you may elect to support a child for the duration of their academic journey to independence.





For as little as $1.64 per day, your support will change the life of a child forever. Your generosity will provide them with a loving, safe environment to call home, access to good health care, and a high-quality catholic education. Would you please prayerfully consider one of the following sponsorship levels: