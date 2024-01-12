Join Us in Celebrating 70 Years of Rhoyal Excellence!

Welcome to a momentous occasion—the 70th Anniversary of the Beta Tau Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated! Chartered on December 15, 1954, at Morgan State College with the guidance of the Alpha Alpha Sigma Chapter, the Beta Tau Chapter stands as the first undergraduate chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in the state of Maryland. Established by five trailblazing women—Sorors Lillian Barber, Loretta Coley, Yvonne M. Allen Jackson, Marian Fielding Bailey, and Annette Montague Heigh—Beta Tau has ignited a legacy that countless phenomenal women have proudly carried forward.





Step into History, Support the Future

You are invited to the Golden Reflection Gala: 70 Years of Rhoyal Legacy, hosted by the Beta Tau Alumni Chapter of Morgan State University Alumni Association, a 501(c)3 organization. The gala promises to be an enchanting evening in a living museum that will immerse you in the rich history and vibrant achievements of the women and collective efforts of the Beta Tau chapter. This elegant affair promises storytelling, inspiration, a plated dinner, music, dancing and celebration of an enduring legacy all while raising crucial funds to establish an endowed scholarship at Morgan State University. This is more than a celebration; it's a tribute to legacy of “Greater Service, Greater Progress” of Beta Tau and an exciting step towards an even brighter future.