Please come join us for our annual Loving the Skin I’m In Workshop on April 13, 2024. This workshop will be an impactful powerful transforming workshop for girls ages 7-18 years old. We will deal with confidence, self esteem, friendships, body image, health/fitness and skin care. Our sessions will be filled with motivational speakers, fun activities, art and crafts, a fitness class and a skin care class. The girls will receive a gift bag, lunch and empowerment. Seats are limited so register today.