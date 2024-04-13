Logo
Spice Girlz Mentoring Inc.
Loving the Skin I'm In Workshop

3720 James Kay Ln, Hermitage, TN 37076, USA

Please come join us for our annual Loving the Skin I’m In Workshop on April 13, 2024. This workshop will be an impactful powerful transforming workshop for girls ages 7-18 years old. We will deal with confidence, self esteem, friendships, body image, health/fitness and skin care. Our sessions will be filled with motivational speakers, fun activities, art and crafts, a fitness class and a skin care class. The girls will receive a gift bag, lunch and empowerment. Seats are limited so register today.

