The Civil War in Jefferson County

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED





A presentation by Museum Historian Doug Perks and our friend John Bagladi from the Jefferson County Historical Society. They'll discuss the impact of the Civil War on the local area while enjoying the outdoor patio space at the historic Carriage Inn, the site where Generals Grant and Sheridan met in 1864 to plan the Shenandoah Valley Campaign. Learn about this history at the place where it happened, and bring your own lawn chair as seats are limited and first-come first-serve. Please note that the Carriage Inn has no public restrooms.