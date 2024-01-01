The 16th Annual Las Vegas Night to Benefit Health Access Free Clinic has a unique name and theme this year: Moonshine and Money! Step back into prohibition-era Clarksburg for a relaxed and fun after-work event featuring casino-style gaming, a cash bar, live music, games of chance, food, and bootleg auctions!





Moonshine and Money will be held at The Morris, a beautiful venue in the historic Glen Elk section of Clarksburg, which will provide the perfect setting for experiencing prohibition-era Clarksburg.





Tickets are only $50 and include general access to the casino floor, where there will be gaming, music, handhelds and desserts, games of chance, and auctions. Closer to the event, we will also open up the opportunity to purchase a special Speakeasy Pass, which will get you exclusive access to craps and poker tables and possibly a moonshine tasting.



If you are interested in partnering with us and becoming an accomplice in our efforts to shine a light on the healthcare needs of the uninsured, the various sponsorships are below. If you have questions, please feel free to call (304) 622-2708, email [email protected] or visit moonshineandmoney.com















