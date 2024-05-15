OASC Webinar Featuring Dr. José Luis Benavides, Tom & Ethel Bradley Center Director May 15th Online

(A sample of Center’s current project Champions of Change, featuring 15 posters of social justice champions from all of the

OASC Welcomes Dr. José Luis Benavides as Guest Speaker for

May 15th Online Member and Community Webinar

Renowned Journalism Professor to Speak on critical African American history collection and how to access and create self-curated exhibitions at Online Webinar.

Our Authors Study Club, a company dedicated to making the world more aware, connected, and invested in the African American and African diaspora experience, is pleased to announce that Dr. José Luis Benavides, journalism professor and director of the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center at California State University Northridge, will be the guest speaker for the May 15th monthly Online Member and Community Webinar, taking place on Wednesday, May 15th from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. RSVP Here or ONLINE at www.oascla.org/events.



Dr. José Luis Benavides brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in preserving the visual history of ethnic minority communities, aligning perfectly with OASC's mission to highlight the underrepresented heritage and legacy of Black Americans. By having Dr. Benavides as a guest speaker, OASC continues to ignite conversations and create opportunities for a deeper understanding of African and African American experiences.



As a company committed to recognizing, amplifying, and honoring the contributions of Black Americans, OASC's collaboration with Dr. José Luis Benavides underscores its dedication to promoting diverse voices and perspectives. By offering a platform for meaningful dialogue and scholarly insights, OASC enriches cultural understanding and promotes inclusivity.



At this event, attendees have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center, the collection and how to use them in their research and programs or for self-curated exhibitions.



About the Bradley Center

The mission of the Tom & Ethel Bradley Center is to collect, preserve, and disseminate the visual history of the region with an emphasis on ethnic minority communities and photographers. The Bradley Center also promotes research, serves as a center for the exchange of ideas about our visual history, and contributes to the region’s educational efforts through our exhibitions, programs, and digital archives.

Established in 1991 in the Department of Journalism, California State University, Northridge by Dr. Kent Kirkton as the Center for Photojournalism & Visual History, the center was renamed the Institute for Arts & Media in 2008 as its mission and participation had broadened over the years. In 2015, the Institute for Arts & Media developed an ongoing relationship with the Tom & Ethel Bradley Foundation and was renamed the Tom & Ethel Bradley Center. A sample of Center’s current project Champions of Change, featuring 15 posters of social justice champions from all of our collections with QR Codes to the images and to the photographers who produced them is shown in the photo.



