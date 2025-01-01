Scary Stories to Tell in the Spring: An 18Hz Arts Collective Fundraiser!

*********

UPDATE: This event has been cancelled as of 4/21/24. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

18Hz Arts Collective invites you to join us for an evening of art and storytelling in the lovely and liminal space that is Harpers Ferry WV! Saturday, April 27th marks our first annual Scary Stories to Tell in the Spring fundraising event! There will be art for sale from our creators both local and distant, and an information table where you can learn more about what we do and how your support helps us to bring creators and learners together with truly remarkable locations and their conservators. By providing such specific and unique opportunities for exploration, we will break down barriers to learning, reexamine how history and science are taught, and center the importance of art and narrative as fundamental tools for building knowledge and connection.





Meeting our fundraising goal of $5000 will be crucial to ensuring proper insurance coverages, filming permits, expert guides, food and lodging for our participants and much more. Your support will help us to plan our autumn 2024 and spring 2025 events, and enable us to create an organized and interactive environment in which participants can do their work. Your support has ALREADY enabled us to begin a professional relationship with Gettysburg National Battlefield which will make planning annual events at their location much easier and more extensive.





Your ticket price grants you an evening of complimentary food and drink (there will also be a 21+ cash bar) at The Barn of Harpers Ferry, a landmark venue in this celebrated and storied space. Mr. Rick Garland, founder of Ghost Tours of Harpers Ferry, will be our guest for the evening, bringing his unique brand of storytelling to guide us through the history of the area and its associated lore. So come prepared to sit back, relax and experience the power of narrative as only Rick can provide. Come along with us as we explore the importance of stories and art and how they connect us to places, experiences and one another in truly unforgettable ways.





***The Barn will be hosting a live music event immediately following ours, and their $5 cover, separate from our ticket price, will enable you to stay and continue your evening should you wish to do so***