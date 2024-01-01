Logo
(ISAAGNY Parent Workshop) DEI+ at ISAAGNY Schools

DESCRIPTION: 


Students at ISAAGNY schools represent a wide range of races, ethnicities, genders, socio-economic statuses, family structures, and more. This workshop aims to address the key questions that these differences can raise: 

  • How do schools recommit to diversity, equity, and inclusion each year? How does this commitment impact curriculum development, hiring practices, community building, and more? 
  • How does diversity, inclusion, and equity enrich the educational experience for everyone? 
  • How can families evaluate their own priorities during the admissions process? How can they advocate for these priorities after enrolling in a particular school? 


PANELISTS: 

TBD. All panelists will be admissions professionals and/or school leaders from ISAAGNY member schools. 




