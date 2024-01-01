(ISAAGNY Parent Workshop) DEI+ at ISAAGNY Schools

DESCRIPTION:





Students at ISAAGNY schools represent a wide range of races, ethnicities, genders, socio-economic statuses, family structures, and more. This workshop aims to address the key questions that these differences can raise:

How do schools recommit to diversity, equity, and inclusion each year? How does this commitment impact curriculum development, hiring practices, community building, and more?

How does diversity, inclusion, and equity enrich the educational experience for everyone?

How can families evaluate their own priorities during the admissions process? How can they advocate for these priorities after enrolling in a particular school?





PANELISTS:

TBD. All panelists will be admissions professionals and/or school leaders from ISAAGNY member schools.











