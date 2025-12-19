C.E.B.U. Inc. Splendor of Christmas 2026

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About this event
1 Table = 10 Guests.
Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 15, 2026)
Please show the ticket at the door.
Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 16, 2025)
Please show the ticket at the door.
Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 16, 2025)
The Kid will be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.
Free.
As per the venue occupancy rule, kids' names and age are required.
The Kid will NOT be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.
1 Table = 10 Guests;
Please show ticket at the door.
Please show ticket at the door.
The Kid will be seated at the table;
Please show ticket at the door.
Free.
As per the venue occupancy rule, kids' names and age are required.
The Kid will NOT be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.
$
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