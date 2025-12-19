Cebuanos Engaging in Building Unity Inc.

Hosted by

Cebuanos Engaging in Building Unity Inc.

About this event

C.E.B.U. Inc. Splendor of Christmas 2026

52-11 111th St

Queens, NY 11368, USA

Early Bird - General Admission 1 Table - Adults
$1,390
Available until Nov 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table = 10 Guests.
Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 15, 2026)
Please show the ticket at the door.

Early Bird - General Admission - Adult
$139
Available until Nov 15

Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 16, 2025)
Please show the ticket at the door.

Early Bird - General Admission - Kids 4-12 yrs
$69
Available until Nov 15

Donation: $154 per person: Early Bird Rate: $139 per person (before November 16, 2025)
The Kid will be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.

Early Bird - General Admission - Kids under 4yrs
Free
Available until Nov 15

Free.

As per the venue occupancy rule, kids' names and age are required.
The Kid will NOT be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.

General Admission 1 Table - Adults
$1,540
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table = 10 Guests;
Please show ticket at the door.

General Admission - Adult
$154

Please show ticket at the door.

General Admission - Kids 4-12 yrs
$77

The Kid will be seated at the table;
Please show ticket at the door.

General Admission - Kids under 4yrs
Free

Free.

As per the venue occupancy rule, kids' names and age are required.
The Kid will NOT be seated at the table.
Please show the ticket at the door.

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