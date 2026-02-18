Cecil Township Fire Department Station 2's Shop

About this shop
This is a 100 Sure Tip. Each chance is just $8.25. The winning number under the seal will receive the Nintendo Switch 2 along with a $100.00 Nintendo E-Gift card. This item will be shipped to you!
This is a 50 Sure Tip. Each chance is just $18.00. The winning number under the seal will choose between two packs of the PA Lottery $5 scratch off "$10,000 A MONTH FOR LIFE" (120 total scratch offs) or one pack of the PA Lottery $20 scratch off "$500,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE" (30 total scratch offs). This prize will be shipped to the winner, no matter the location at no additional charge!
This is a 60 Sure Tip. Each chance is just $18.35. The winning number under the seal will receive the 70 inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV and the Samsung 2.1 CH. 270 WATT soundbar with subwoofer. This prize will be shipped to the winner, no matter the location at no additional charge!
This is a 500 Sure Tip. Each chance is just $25.00. The winning number under the seal will receive the 22kW Honeywell home standby generator with transfer switch. We will also give you $3,000.00 that you could use for installation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!