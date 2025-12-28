Cedar Bridge Potluck January 2026

Join us for our September Potluck Picnic as we gather together for an afternoon of food, music, karaoke, games, and celebration! This month’s picnic will be extra special as we celebrate monthly birthdays and honor our Bridge to the Future: Cooking with Confidence participants as they receive their certificates of completion for finishing the 8-week program. Family and friends are invited to share in the joy, enjoy a variety of delicious dishes, and take part in the fun. As a community we come together and bring a dish to share.