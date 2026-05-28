Cedar Bridge Summer Pool Splash

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About this event
This ticket is for CBF Active Members. Active members are adults with developmental disabilities who are engaged with CBF by participating in at least 6 events/activties in the recent Quarter (3 months) and completed the membership form: https://cedarbridgefoundation.org/become-a-member/
This ticket is for CBF Non Active Members. For more information about how to become an active member, please visit our membership page. https://cedarbridgefoundation.org/become-a-member/
This ticket is for parent/caregiver of active members and non-active members.
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