Cedar Bridge Foundation

Hosted by

Cedar Bridge Foundation

About this event

Cedar Bridge Summer Pool Splash

339 Parkview Dr

Palm Coast, FL 32164, USA

CBF Active Members
Free

This ticket is for CBF Active Members. Active members are adults with developmental disabilities who are engaged with CBF by participating in at least 6 events/activties in the recent Quarter (3 months) and completed the membership form: https://cedarbridgefoundation.org/become-a-member/

CBF Non Active Member
$10

This ticket is for CBF Non Active Members. For more information about how to become an active member, please visit our membership page. https://cedarbridgefoundation.org/become-a-member/

Parent/Caregiver
$10

This ticket is for parent/caregiver of active members and non-active members.

Add a donation for Cedar Bridge Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!