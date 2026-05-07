Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Includes golf cart, hot dog, Chips 2 drink tickets, dinner & prizes
Includes 4 golfers, golf cart, hot dog, chips, 2 drink tickets & special recognition
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
This sponsorship will cover the buffet dinner that golfers enjoy after the outing & will grant the sponsor special recognition at the event & 2 dinner tickets.
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
Golfers enjoy a hot dog & chip lunch as they kick off the outing. Special recognition will be given at the event.
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
Special signage at the outing & sponsors of fun activities throughout the day & on the course. Examples of fun activities are Scratch & Swing cards that give the golfers different things to do at each hole, Roll closer - roll the dice & move closer to the hole for teeing off, Marshmallow drive - farthest drive of an oversized marshmallow, etc.
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
Signage at the outing - help provide door prizes & fun at the outing,
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
A sign will be displayed with your name &/or logo.
If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157
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