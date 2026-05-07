Cedar Lake Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Hosted by

Cedar Lake Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing 2026

15944 E 6 Mile Grove Rd

Grant Park, IL 60940, USA

1 Golfer
$100

Includes golf cart, hot dog, Chips 2 drink tickets, dinner & prizes

Corporate Sponsor
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, golf cart, hot dog, chips, 2 drink tickets & special recognition


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

This sponsorship will cover the buffet dinner that golfers enjoy after the outing & will grant the sponsor special recognition at the event & 2 dinner tickets.


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Lunch sponsor
$1,000

Golfers enjoy a hot dog & chip lunch as they kick off the outing. Special recognition will be given at the event.


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Scratch & Swing Sponsor
$500

Special signage at the outing & sponsors of fun activities throughout the day & on the course. Examples of fun activities are Scratch & Swing cards that give the golfers different things to do at each hole, Roll closer - roll the dice & move closer to the hole for teeing off, Marshmallow drive - farthest drive of an oversized marshmallow, etc.


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Outing Sponsorship
$250

Signage at the outing - help provide door prizes & fun at the outing,


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Hole Sponsor
$75

A sign will be displayed with your name &/or logo.


If you wish to sit at your hole to give items/goodies away please contact Lynn @ the Chamber to sign up, 219-374-6157

Add a donation for Cedar Lake Chamber Of Commerce Inc

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