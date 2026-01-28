Cedar Lake Summerfest Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
AMETHYST ($100) Monetary for purchase of Door Prizes or Basket/Gift Card from your business of your choice denomination
Sponsorship of a Wallet** All sponsors will be recognized with a featured ad on our Facebook page along with event signage. Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.
SAPPHIRE ($250) Sponsorship of a Purse** All sponsors will be recognized with a featured ad on our Facebook page along with event signage. Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.
Sponsorship of EVENT Extras plus 4 tickets to the event ** Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.
Sponsorship of VIP table includes Purse sponsor and 8 tickets to event with designated
table** Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.
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