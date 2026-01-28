Cedar Lake Summerfest Committee Inc

Hosted by

Cedar Lake Summerfest Committee Inc

About this event

Cedar Lake Summerfest Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

13039 Wicker Ave

Cedar Lake, IN 46303, USA

Amethyst Sponsorship
$100

AMETHYST ($100) Monetary for purchase of Door Prizes or Basket/Gift Card from your business of your choice denomination

Ruby Sponsorship
$200

Sponsorship of a Wallet** All sponsors will be recognized with a featured ad on our Facebook page along with event signage. Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.

Sapphire Sponsorship
$250

SAPPHIRE ($250) Sponsorship of a Purse** All sponsors will be recognized with a featured ad on our Facebook page along with event signage. Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.

Emerald Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship of EVENT Extras plus 4 tickets to the event ** Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship of VIP table includes Purse sponsor and 8 tickets to event with designated

table** Sponsor levels with ** Include live video advertisement in addition to ads and signage.

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