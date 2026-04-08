Cedar Point Trip 2026

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Includes admission plus drinks at the park and round trip charter bus transportation. This is for music program students in grades 8-11 and ACT2 students all grades.
Includes round trip charter bus transportation only (for students who already have an annual pass to Cedar Point).
Includes admission plus drinks at the park and round trip charter bus transportation. Cost is covered by the boosters for music program seniors only. Seniors who sign up but don't show must repay $100 to the boosters.
Includes round trip charter bus transportation for seniors only (for students who already have an annual pass to Cedar Point). Seniors who sign up but don't show must repay $40 to the boosters.
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