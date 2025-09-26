Cedar Ridge High School Golf Booster Club's Shop

Cedar Ridge Golf Towel
$25

Enjoy the perfect addition to your golf bag with a Cedar Ridge High School Golf Towel.

White Hat with CR Patch
$35

White hat with purple CR patch. The hat has an adjustable strap at the back with plastic snaps, allowing for customizable fit and comfort.

1 Ticket - Raffle for PopStroke Gift Card item
$5

$5 for 1 ticket. This is your chance to enter to win a PopStroke gift card from the Cedar Ridge Golf Team. The more you play the more chances you have to win!

3 Tickets - Raffle for PopStroke Gift Card item
$10

$10 for 3 tickets. This is your chance to enter to win a PopStroke gift card from the Cedar Ridge Golf Team. The more you play the more chances you have to win!

