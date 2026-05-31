Cedar Springs Cheer Alliance Fall 2026 Registration - 5th & 6th Grade

About this event
Season Information (subject to change)
August 11, 2026 - Practices begin twice a week at Cedar View Elementary from 6-8pm
September 12, 2026 - Tentative 1st Game - Go Hawks!
September 19, 2026 - Sideline Game
September 26, 2026 - 517 Competition
October 2, 2026 - Youth Night at CS High School Football Game
October 3, 2026 - Red Flannel Parade
October 10, 2026 - 517 Competition
October 17, 2026 - 517 Competition
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