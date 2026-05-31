CEDAR SPRINGS CHEER ALLIANCE

Hosted by

CEDAR SPRINGS CHEER ALLIANCE

About this event

Cedar Springs Cheer Alliance Fall 2026 Registration - 5th & 6th Grade

280 Red Hawk Dr NE

Cedar Springs, MI 49319, USA

5th & 6th Grade 517 Fall 2026 Registration
$120

Season Information (subject to change)

August 11, 2026 - Practices begin twice a week at Cedar View Elementary from 6-8pm

September 12, 2026 - Tentative 1st Game - Go Hawks!

September 19, 2026 - Sideline Game

September 26, 2026 - 517 Competition

October 2, 2026 - Youth Night at CS High School Football Game

October 3, 2026 - Red Flannel Parade

October 10, 2026 - 517 Competition

October 17, 2026 - 517 Competition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!