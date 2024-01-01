Captree Fishing 2024

Fishing – Captree State Park -arrive at YDA 11:30am, return at 6:30pm.
Back by popular demand! All aboard the Jib VI and set sail!
The Great South Bay is home to some of the best Bass, Fluke, and Porgy you will ever find!
Poles and bait are provided. Please pack snacks, sunscreen, a hat, and seasickness remedy if needed.
Participants are responsible for bringing their own lunch and drinks.
- Adventures are open to youth who will be in grades 5 through 12 (between the ages of 10 and 18) in September 2024.
- All YDA Adventure sales are final. YDA will not, under any circumstances, issue cash refunds. A non-transferable YDA credit, less a $10 per person/per trip cancellation fee, will only be granted if an adventure cancellation is received at least one week prior to the adventure. NO EXCEPTIONS. Credits are good for one year from date of issue.
- Substitutions are prohibited. NO EXCEPTIONS.
- All YDA Adventures are subject to minor changes. Unfilled YDA Adventures are subject to cancellation and will be refunded.
- A completed permission slip is required to attend a YDA Adventure.
- All participants must be able to function independently. Failure to do so will result in the participants' removal from the adventure. Do not register your child without notifying us of any special needs that they may have.
- All participants must leave and depart as a group. NO EXCEPTIONS. Parents are prohibited from following YDA Adventures in their own vehicles.