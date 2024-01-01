Captree Fishing 2024

Fishing – Captree State Park -arrive at YDA 11:30am, return at 6:30pm.

Back by popular demand! All aboard the Jib VI and set sail!

The Great South Bay is home to some of the best Bass, Fluke, and Porgy you will ever find!

Poles and bait are provided. Please pack snacks, sunscreen, a hat, and seasickness remedy if needed.





Participants are responsible for bringing their own lunch and drinks.