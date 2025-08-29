CEF of Central Indiana Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A basket of high-end coffee from First Watch and Illumine, including both whole beans and coffee grounds. Additional items include a frother, a variety of syrup flavors, beautiful mugs and more.
Includes a baseball cap, t-shirt and New Living Translation Bible featuring IndyCar Ministries logo
IndyCar Andretti team cap signed by former IndyCar driver Michael Andretti and former F1 and IndyCar driver Romain Grosean
Two prints, one 8x10 inches and one 5x7 inches, featuring winter scenes. Created by artist Ben Glenn.
A set of four prints by artist Ben Glenn featuring, Lego characters Star Lord, Deadpool, Captain America and Batman. Pictures showing Start Lord, Deadpool and Captain America are included.
A certificate for free dance classes at Dance Creations Academy, a dance studio on the north-side of Indianapolis. Dance classes available include ballet, jazz, tap, and praise dance, with class options for both children and adults.
A five-piece print set featuring illustrated Lego characters. The set includes, Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, Indiana Jones, Santa Claus and Emmet from The Lego Movie.
Two adult tickets to the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky. Good through September 2026. Parking fee not included.
Commemorative 100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 flag signed by the 100th Indianapolis 500 winner, Alexander Rossi
A beautiful 13x32 inch painting by local artist Dee Winslow, an illustrative scene of woodland creatures which will be included in the upcoming book A Fiddlehead Life for Me
A basket featuring gift certificates for a local massage therapist, Nurturing Kneads, a session with chiropractor Dr. Justin Gilmore, as well as candles and essential oils for aroma therapy.
A great offer for newly married couples or soon-to-be-married couples! Includes a comprehensive online relationship assessment from CompassPoint Biblical Counseling. The 90-minute session is by appointment and features personalized feedback and recommendations. This offer expires 6 months from October 20th.
