Serenity Oaks is offering a one day only opportunity to come see Santa at the farm. Enjoy time with Santa and enjoy our christmas set up making the perfect background for Santa photos.





Each Child will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and spend 10 minutes with him. Take your own photos and as many as you'd like. Saturday November 25th 2023 11-4pm.





Pre-registeration required





Tickets: $35.00