Silent Auction

VALUE: $260

Rick Bronson's House of Comedy

5350 E High Street #105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Age restriction: 21+





Eight (8) tickets to an upcoming show at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy in Phoenix. Upcoming Performances can be viewed at az.houseofcomedy.net.





Tickets must be reserved by contacting the Box Office, and prize letter must be presented the night of the show.





Expires: 12/14/26