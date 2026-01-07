Cehs Dance Pack
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Cehs Dance Pack

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Silent Auction

Scorpion Bay Marina - Half Day 24' Pontoon Rental item
Scorpion Bay Marina - Half Day 24' Pontoon Rental item
Scorpion Bay Marina - Half Day 24' Pontoon Rental
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $510

Scorpion Bay Marina
10970 W, Peninsula Blvd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Age Restriction: 18+


Good for one (1) Half-Day 24' Pontoon Rental - valid Monday - Thursday


Not valid on weekends or holidays. Does not include fuel charge.


Expires: 11/30/26

House of Comedy - 8 Tickets to a Show item
House of Comedy - 8 Tickets to a Show item
House of Comedy - 8 Tickets to a Show
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $260
Rick Bronson's House of Comedy
5350 E High Street #105
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Age restriction: 21+


Eight (8) tickets to an upcoming show at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy in Phoenix. Upcoming Performances can be viewed at az.houseofcomedy.net.


Tickets must be reserved by contacting the Box Office, and prize letter must be presented the night of the show.


Expires: 12/14/26

Talking Stick Resort - $250 Gift Card item
Talking Stick Resort - $250 Gift Card item
Talking Stick Resort - $250 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $250

One (1) $250 gift card good for use in any restaurants at Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, box office purchase, or room accommodations. Age restriction: 21+


Expires: 9/25/29

Drunk Shakespeare - 2 Stage-Side Seats item
Drunk Shakespeare - 2 Stage-Side Seats item
Drunk Shakespeare - 2 Stage-Side Seats
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $186

Drunk Shakespeare - The Rose Theater
455 N 3rd St Suite 1010
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Age restriction: 21+


Voucher good for two (2) stage-side seats to any performance of Drunk Shakespeare.


Winner will email contact info along with preferred date, and a photo of the voucher letter. Requests must be made at least three (3) days prior to the performance. Email early for best availability!


Expires: 12/1/26

Drury Hotels - Voucher for One Night Stay item
Drury Hotels - Voucher for One Night Stay
$10

Starting bid

VALUE (average): $200

Drury Hotels

Age restriction: 21+


Voucher good for one (1) night stay at any Drury Brand Hotel in the United States (150 hotels in 30 states).


Expires: 3/6/27

Lowell Observatory: 4 General Admission Tickets item
Lowell Observatory: 4 General Admission Tickets item
Lowell Observatory: 4 General Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $140

Lowell Observatory
1400 W Mars Hill Rd

Flagstaff, AZ 86001


This auction is for four (4) General Admission passes at Lowell Observatory.


These passes offer full-day access to one of the world's most storied observatories.


Passes not not expire. Not valid for Premium Access of other separately ticketed events.

Stir Crazy Comedy Club - Admit Two Tickets (2 Sets) item
Stir Crazy Comedy Club - Admit Two Tickets (2 Sets) item
Stir Crazy Comedy Club - Admit Two Tickets (2 Sets)
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $114

Stir Crazy Comedy Club
6751 N Sunset Blvd Suite E-206
Glendale, AZ 85305

Age restriction: 21+


Two (2) Sets of 'Admit Two' Tickets
Admission to any show at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, excluding special events. Reserve seats online using code on vouchers.

Stand Up Live - 4 Gold Passes item
Stand Up Live - 4 Gold Passes item
Stand Up Live - 4 Gold Passes
$10

Starting bid

VALUE $90

Stand Up Live
Tempe, Phoenix, or Desert Ridge Marketplace

Age restriction: 21+


This auction is for four (4) Gold Passes. Each Gold Pass grants two (2) free General Admission tickets or grants two (2) free VIP upgrades from purchased General Admission tickets. Passes can be used at any show located at Tempe Improv, Stand Up Live Phoenix, orDesert Ridge Improv.


To redeem passes, email contact on vouchers or call Box Office. Must contact at least 48 hours in advance of show.

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