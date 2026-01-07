Silent Auction

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Starting bid
VALUE: $510
Scorpion Bay Marina
10970 W, Peninsula Blvd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Age Restriction: 18+
Good for one (1) Half-Day 24' Pontoon Rental - valid Monday - Thursday
Not valid on weekends or holidays. Does not include fuel charge.
Expires: 11/30/26
Starting bid
VALUE: $260
Rick Bronson's House of Comedy
5350 E High Street #105
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Age restriction: 21+
Eight (8) tickets to an upcoming show at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy in Phoenix. Upcoming Performances can be viewed at az.houseofcomedy.net.
Tickets must be reserved by contacting the Box Office, and prize letter must be presented the night of the show.
Expires: 12/14/26
Starting bid
VALUE: $250
One (1) $250 gift card good for use in any restaurants at Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, box office purchase, or room accommodations. Age restriction: 21+
Expires: 9/25/29
Starting bid
VALUE: $186
Drunk Shakespeare - The Rose Theater
455 N 3rd St Suite 1010
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Age restriction: 21+
Voucher good for two (2) stage-side seats to any performance of Drunk Shakespeare.
Winner will email contact info along with preferred date, and a photo of the voucher letter. Requests must be made at least three (3) days prior to the performance. Email early for best availability!
Expires: 12/1/26
Starting bid
VALUE (average): $200
Drury Hotels
Age restriction: 21+
Voucher good for one (1) night stay at any Drury Brand Hotel in the United States (150 hotels in 30 states).
Expires: 3/6/27
Starting bid
VALUE: $140
Lowell Observatory
1400 W Mars Hill Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
This auction is for four (4) General Admission passes at Lowell Observatory.
These passes offer full-day access to one of the world's most storied observatories.
Passes not not expire. Not valid for Premium Access of other separately ticketed events.
Starting bid
VALUE: $114
Stir Crazy Comedy Club
6751 N Sunset Blvd Suite E-206
Glendale, AZ 85305
Age restriction: 21+
Two (2) Sets of 'Admit Two' Tickets
Admission to any show at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, excluding special events. Reserve seats online using code on vouchers.
Starting bid
VALUE $90
Stand Up Live
Tempe, Phoenix, or Desert Ridge Marketplace
Age restriction: 21+
This auction is for four (4) Gold Passes. Each Gold Pass grants two (2) free General Admission tickets or grants two (2) free VIP upgrades from purchased General Admission tickets. Passes can be used at any show located at Tempe Improv, Stand Up Live Phoenix, orDesert Ridge Improv.
To redeem passes, email contact on vouchers or call Box Office. Must contact at least 48 hours in advance of show.
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