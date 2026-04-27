Hosted by

Celandine Life-prep Academy Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Celandine Life-prep Academy ~ 11th Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

331 Lake Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, USA

“It’s-a me, Mario!” item
“It’s-a me, Mario!”
$45

Starting bid

Super Mario Basket ~ Donated by the Fry Family
Basket includes:
Super Mario Chess game
Super Mario Shaky Tower Game
Super Mario Uno game
Super Mario Yoshi Lego set
Super Mario Sticker Book
Super Mario Adventure Book
VALUED at: $100.00

Family Dinner at Olive Garden item
Family Dinner at Olive Garden
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the Babia Family Gift card to Olive Garden Valued at: $100.00

A Day at Coco Key item
A Day at Coco Key
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the McBroom Family 2 tickets to Coco Key Water Park $25.00 Starbucks Gift Card $25.00 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card Valued at: $100.00

Dinner options so you don't have to cook!! item
Dinner options so you don't have to cook!!
$30

Starting bid

Donated by the Nepomuceno Family $25.00 Gift Card to Longhorn Steakhouse $25.00 Gift Card to Olive Garden Valued at: $50.00

STEM-tastic Fun Pack item
STEM-tastic Fun Pack
$70

Starting bid

Donated by The Orlando Science Center and the Vega Cruz Family 4 tickets to The Orlando Science Center $25.00 Visa Gift Card Valued at: $125.00

Where There's Smoke, There's Whiskey item
Where There's Smoke, There's Whiskey
$30

Starting bid

Donated by the Mahaffey Family

Whiskey Smoker Kit

Valued at: $60.00


Milk & Honey Spa Package item
Milk & Honey Spa Package
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Mahaffey Family

Valued at: $45.00

Doodle & Dine item
Doodle & Dine
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the McKenney Family

Valued at: $50.00

Beach Bound Basket Full of Fun item
Beach Bound Basket Full of Fun
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Herner Family

Valued at: $35.00

All About Stitch item
All About Stitch
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Delaporte Family

Valued at: $40.00

Gather & Graze item
Gather & Graze
$45

Starting bid

Donated by the Delaporte Family

Valued at: $75.00

Strawberry Sips & Sweet Treats item
Strawberry Sips & Sweet Treats
$40

Starting bid

Donated by the Herner Family

Valued at: $60.00

The Perfect Pour item
The Perfect Pour
$80

Starting bid

Donated by the Smith Family

Valued at: $165.00

The Cellar & Stemware Set item
The Cellar & Stemware Set
$30

Starting bid

Donated by the Garcia Family

Valued at: $60.00

Guac ‘n’ Roll item
Guac ‘n’ Roll
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Galloway Family

Valued at: $50.00

Outback Escape item
Outback Escape
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Galloway Family

Valued at: $50.00

Clutter Control item
Clutter Control
$10

Starting bid

Donated by the Azucar Family

Valued at: $25.00

Wellness Essentials by Neora item
Wellness Essentials by Neora
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the Bates Family

Valued at: $200.00

Focus and Fidget Collection item
Focus and Fidget Collection
$15

Starting bid

Donated by the -- Family

Valued at: $25.00

Aussie Night Out item
Aussie Night Out
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Galloway Family

Valued at: $50.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!