Celandine Life-prep Academy ~ 11th Annual Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Super Mario Basket ~ Donated by the Fry Family
Basket includes:
Super Mario Chess game
Super Mario Shaky Tower Game
Super Mario Uno game
Super Mario Yoshi Lego set
Super Mario Sticker Book
Super Mario Adventure Book
VALUED at: $100.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Babia Family Gift card to Olive Garden Valued at: $100.00
Starting bid
Donated by the McBroom Family 2 tickets to Coco Key Water Park $25.00 Starbucks Gift Card $25.00 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card Valued at: $100.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Nepomuceno Family $25.00 Gift Card to Longhorn Steakhouse $25.00 Gift Card to Olive Garden Valued at: $50.00
Starting bid
Donated by The Orlando Science Center and the Vega Cruz Family 4 tickets to The Orlando Science Center $25.00 Visa Gift Card Valued at: $125.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Mahaffey Family
Whiskey Smoker Kit
Valued at: $60.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Mahaffey Family
Valued at: $45.00
Starting bid
Donated by the McKenney Family
Valued at: $50.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Herner Family
Valued at: $35.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Delaporte Family
Valued at: $40.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Delaporte Family
Valued at: $75.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Herner Family
Valued at: $60.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Smith Family
Valued at: $165.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Garcia Family
Valued at: $60.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Galloway Family
Valued at: $50.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Galloway Family
Valued at: $50.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Azucar Family
Valued at: $25.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Bates Family
Valued at: $200.00
Starting bid
Donated by the -- Family
Valued at: $25.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Galloway Family
Valued at: $50.00
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