Celandine Life-Prep Academy's 11th Annual Talent Show Fundraiser 2026

Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. Your name/business will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our Facebook account. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our public Facebook and Instagram account. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.