Celandine Life-Prep Academy's 11th Annual Talent Show Fundraiser 2026

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About this raffle
~ Created with Color ~ 11th Annual CLPA Talent Show Friday, May 15, 2026 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM
What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!
What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!
What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!
What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!
Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our Facebook & Instagram accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.
Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. Your name/business will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our public Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.
Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. Your name/business will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our Facebook account. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our public Facebook and Instagram account. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.
Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage. A direct link to your website/social media accounts will be listed under your business information. We will also post a video and/or podcast link that provides information about your business on our webpage and share on our social media accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.
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