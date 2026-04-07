Celandine Life-prep Academy Inc

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Celandine Life-prep Academy Inc

About this raffle

Celandine Life-Prep Academy's 11th Annual Talent Show Fundraiser 2026

Talent Show Tickets
$35

~ Created with Color ~ 11th Annual CLPA Talent Show Friday, May 15, 2026 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM

50/50 Raffle Tickets
$5

What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!

50/50 Raffle Ticket~ 5 Ticket Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!

50/50 Raffle Ticket~ 10 Ticket Bundle
$40
This includes 10 tickets

What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!

50/50 Raffle Ticket~ 15 Ticket Bundle
$60
This includes 15 tickets

What is a 50/50 Raffle? The ticket drawn wins 50% of the total amount of $ raised. The remaining 50% goes back to CLPA to purchase additional smart boards and therapy equipment!

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our Facebook & Instagram accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. Your name/business will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our public Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. Your name/business will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our Facebook account. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage, your business logo and a “thank you” will be “shared” through our public Facebook and Instagram account. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Your name/business name will be boldly displayed at our event, featured in event-day marketing materials, and verbally recognized at the event. Deadline to be included in event-day marketing is 05/01/26. In addition, you will be acknowledged as a contributor on the Celandine Life-Prep Academy, Inc. website and featured on our new “community partners” section of our webpage. A direct link to your website/social media accounts will be listed under your business information. We will also post a video and/or podcast link that provides information about your business on our webpage and share on our social media accounts. You can choose which classroom your sponsorship will benefit.

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