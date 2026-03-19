Celebración JUNTOS 2026: Creando Comunidad

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About this event
Enjoy the party and performance, PLUS a curated mezcal tasting!
Enjoy the party and performance, in celebration and support of JUNTOS!
For artists of any age, background, or discipline.
*Note: You may purchase a ticket for the mezcal tasting by adding a $25 donation to your purchase at the bottom of this page, or paying in person at the event.
For current students or alumni of any JUNTOS programs.
*Note: You may purchase a ticket for the mezcal tasting by adding a $25 donation to your purchase at the bottom of this page, or paying in person at the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!