JUNTOS Collective Inc

Hosted by

JUNTOS Collective Inc

About this event

Celebración JUNTOS 2026: Creando Comunidad

1230 5th Ave

New York, NY 10029, USA

VIP
$100
Available until Apr 27

Enjoy the party and performance, PLUS a curated mezcal tasting!

General Admission
$75
Available until Apr 27

Enjoy the party and performance, in celebration and support of JUNTOS!

Artist
$50
Available until Apr 27

For artists of any age, background, or discipline.


*Note: You may purchase a ticket for the mezcal tasting by adding a $25 donation to your purchase at the bottom of this page, or paying in person at the event.

JUNTOS Student or Alumni
$25
Available until Apr 27

For current students or alumni of any JUNTOS programs.


*Note: You may purchase a ticket for the mezcal tasting by adding a $25 donation to your purchase at the bottom of this page, or paying in person at the event.

Add a donation for JUNTOS Collective Inc

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