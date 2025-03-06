Celebrate! 2025- Gatsby's Glam Gala

Hendrick Motorsports/Morton's The Steakhouse ★ The Motor and Martini Experience is the ultimate blend of high-speed thrills and luxury indulgence. Begin with a tour of the Heritage Collection on the Hendrick Motorsports campus, where you'll get an exclusive look at Rick Hendrick’s private car collection, an unparalleled experience showcasing some of the most iconic and prized cars in motorsport history (value: priceless). To make it even more special, you’ll receive a hat signed by Rick Hendrick ($500 value), a true collector’s item for any motorsports fan. After the tour, enjoy a delicious dinner with a gift card for dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse, where you can savor top-tier cuisine in a sophisticated atmosphere. This package is a perfect gift for anyone passionate about racing, luxury, and unforgettable experiences! Value: $2,000

