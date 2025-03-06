Celebrate! 2025- Gatsby's Glam Gala

Kendra Scott/Erin McDermott Jewelry ★
This beautiful, classy package includes a Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant worth $68, and a Shopping Night with Erin McDermott Jewelry worth $300!
Enjoy shopping with up to 20 of your friends at the Erin McDermott Studio! The options are endless: a wine night, community group, supper club, birthday party, work gathering, or a fun "just because" event with friends! Included in this experience is a $50 shopping credit toward Erin McDermott Studio for the host of the event and 25% off in the studio during the event for each member of your group. What a night to remember!
Value: $360+
Kendra Scott/Erin McDermott Jewelry ★
This beautiful, classy package includes a Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant worth $68, and a Shopping Night with Erin McDermott Jewelry worth $300!
Enjoy shopping with up to 20 of your friends at the Erin McDermott Studio! The options are endless: a wine night, community group, supper club, birthday party, work gathering, or a fun "just because" event with friends! Included in this experience is a $50 shopping credit toward Erin McDermott Studio for the host of the event and 25% off in the studio during the event for each member of your group. What a night to remember!
Value: $360+
Jazz & Jewels
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
ENewton Designs/Supperland ★
The Jazz & Jewels package is a perfect blend of elegance and indulgence! It includes a stunning set of three Hope Unwritten stackable bracelets by renowned designer ENewton, valued at $60, adding a touch of effortless sophistication to any outfit. Complementing this stylish accessory set is a $100 gift card to Supperland, an upscale dining experience known for its Southern-inspired cuisine and vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're looking to elevate your jewelry collection or enjoy a luxurious night out, this package delivers both sparkle and flavor in one unforgettable experience!
Value: $160+
ENewton Designs/Supperland ★
The Jazz & Jewels package is a perfect blend of elegance and indulgence! It includes a stunning set of three Hope Unwritten stackable bracelets by renowned designer ENewton, valued at $60, adding a touch of effortless sophistication to any outfit. Complementing this stylish accessory set is a $100 gift card to Supperland, an upscale dining experience known for its Southern-inspired cuisine and vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're looking to elevate your jewelry collection or enjoy a luxurious night out, this package delivers both sparkle and flavor in one unforgettable experience!
Value: $160+
The Gilded Gallery
$55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art/La Belle Helene ★
The Gilded Gallery package is a celebration of art and indulgence. Enjoy a cultural escape with four museum passes to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art ($40 value), where you’ll explore a remarkable collection of mid-century modern masterpieces. Before immersing yourself in artistic inspiration, savor a luxurious brunch for two at La Belle Helene ($100 value), a French brasserie known for its elegant ambiance and exquisite cuisine. This package offers the perfect blend of sophistication, creativity, and culinary delight!
Value: $140+
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art/La Belle Helene ★
The Gilded Gallery package is a celebration of art and indulgence. Enjoy a cultural escape with four museum passes to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art ($40 value), where you’ll explore a remarkable collection of mid-century modern masterpieces. Before immersing yourself in artistic inspiration, savor a luxurious brunch for two at La Belle Helene ($100 value), a French brasserie known for its elegant ambiance and exquisite cuisine. This package offers the perfect blend of sophistication, creativity, and culinary delight!
Value: $140+
The Curated Collection
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Mint Museum/Amanda Thompson Design ★
The Curated Collection package is a true treasure for art lovers and style enthusiasts alike. Enjoy a one-year Supporter Level membership to the Mint Museum ($100 value), granting you exclusive access to world-class exhibitions, special events, and member perks at one of Charlotte’s premier art institutions. Elevate your personal collection with a stunning handcrafted cuff bracelet by acclaimed local artist Amanda Thompson ($350 value), a unique and wearable piece of art. This package is the perfect blend of culture, creativity, and craftsmanship!
Value: $450
The Mint Museum/Amanda Thompson Design ★
The Curated Collection package is a true treasure for art lovers and style enthusiasts alike. Enjoy a one-year Supporter Level membership to the Mint Museum ($100 value), granting you exclusive access to world-class exhibitions, special events, and member perks at one of Charlotte’s premier art institutions. Elevate your personal collection with a stunning handcrafted cuff bracelet by acclaimed local artist Amanda Thompson ($350 value), a unique and wearable piece of art. This package is the perfect blend of culture, creativity, and craftsmanship!
Value: $450
Broadway & Bubbly
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Blumenthal Performing Arts/Serengeti Kitchen ★
Broadway & Bubbly is for music lovers and fine dining enthusiasts! Experience the mesmerizing vocals of Samara Joy with tickets to her Blumenthal performance on May 7 ($70 value), where jazz and soul come to life on stage. After the show, indulge in a culinary adventure with a $100 gift card to Serengeti Kitchen, known for its vibrant flavors and exceptional dining experience. Enjoy an evening with the perfect mix of show-stopping entertainment and gourmet delight!
Value: $170+
Blumenthal Performing Arts/Serengeti Kitchen ★
Broadway & Bubbly is for music lovers and fine dining enthusiasts! Experience the mesmerizing vocals of Samara Joy with tickets to her Blumenthal performance on May 7 ($70 value), where jazz and soul come to life on stage. After the show, indulge in a culinary adventure with a $100 gift card to Serengeti Kitchen, known for its vibrant flavors and exceptional dining experience. Enjoy an evening with the perfect mix of show-stopping entertainment and gourmet delight!
Value: $170+
Prohibition's End
$275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Total Wine & More/Reid's Fine Foods ★
Prohibition’s End is a celebration of fine wine and gourmet indulgence. Gather your friends for a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More’s classroom ($600 value), where you’ll explore exquisite wines under the guidance of an expert sommelier. To complement your tasting experience, enjoy a luxurious gift basket from Reid’s Fine Foods ($107 value), filled with artisanal treats and gourmet delights. This package is perfect for wine enthusiasts and those who love to sip, savor, and celebrate in style.
Value: $707+
Total Wine & More/Reid's Fine Foods ★
Prohibition’s End is a celebration of fine wine and gourmet indulgence. Gather your friends for a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More’s classroom ($600 value), where you’ll explore exquisite wines under the guidance of an expert sommelier. To complement your tasting experience, enjoy a luxurious gift basket from Reid’s Fine Foods ($107 value), filled with artisanal treats and gourmet delights. This package is perfect for wine enthusiasts and those who love to sip, savor, and celebrate in style.
Value: $707+
The Belle of the Boulevard
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Queen City Rides/Church & Union ★
The Belle of the Boulevard package is the perfect way to explore and indulge in the charm of Charlotte! Enjoy a tour for two with Queen City Rides ($80 value), where you'll cruise through the city's historic streets and vibrant neighborhoods, uncovering hidden gems and fascinating stories along the way. After your adventure, savor an unforgettable dinner at Church and Union ($100 value), known for its bold flavors and stylish ambiance. This package is a delightful mix of discovery and decadence.
Value: $180+
Queen City Rides/Church & Union ★
The Belle of the Boulevard package is the perfect way to explore and indulge in the charm of Charlotte! Enjoy a tour for two with Queen City Rides ($80 value), where you'll cruise through the city's historic streets and vibrant neighborhoods, uncovering hidden gems and fascinating stories along the way. After your adventure, savor an unforgettable dinner at Church and Union ($100 value), known for its bold flavors and stylish ambiance. This package is a delightful mix of discovery and decadence.
Value: $180+
The High Society Hideaway
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treehouse Vineyards/Orrman's Cheese Shop ★
The High Society Hideaway is a romantic retreat for wine and cheese lovers. Enjoy a one-hour private reservation in a date-night treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards, where you can relax in a cozy, elevated setting and savoring two complimentary wine tastings ($80 value). Enhance the experience with a luxurious gift basket from Orrman’s Cheese Shop ($115 value), filled with and gourmet delights and a gift card to purchase artisanal cheeses. This package offers the perfect mix of elegance, relaxation, and indulgence for a truly unforgettable evening!
Value: $195+
Treehouse Vineyards/Orrman's Cheese Shop ★
The High Society Hideaway is a romantic retreat for wine and cheese lovers. Enjoy a one-hour private reservation in a date-night treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards, where you can relax in a cozy, elevated setting and savoring two complimentary wine tastings ($80 value). Enhance the experience with a luxurious gift basket from Orrman’s Cheese Shop ($115 value), filled with and gourmet delights and a gift card to purchase artisanal cheeses. This package offers the perfect mix of elegance, relaxation, and indulgence for a truly unforgettable evening!
Value: $195+
Bundts & Bumpers
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kate's Skating Rink/Nothing Bundt Cakes/Sports Connection ★
Bundts & Bumpers – The Ultimate Family Fun Package! This is perfect for families looking to enjoy a year full of fun and sweet indulgence! Treat your family to a $100 gift card to Kate’s Skating Rink. Then, keep the excitement going with a $50 gift card to Sports Connection, offering arcade games and bowling, laser tag and mini-golf. And to top it all off, enjoy a gift booklet to Nothing Bundt Cakes, worth $367, giving your family free bundt cakes for an entire YEAR to celebrate all the special moments together. This family-friendly package offers the best mix of active fun and delicious treats all year long!
Value: $517
Kate's Skating Rink/Nothing Bundt Cakes/Sports Connection ★
Bundts & Bumpers – The Ultimate Family Fun Package! This is perfect for families looking to enjoy a year full of fun and sweet indulgence! Treat your family to a $100 gift card to Kate’s Skating Rink. Then, keep the excitement going with a $50 gift card to Sports Connection, offering arcade games and bowling, laser tag and mini-golf. And to top it all off, enjoy a gift booklet to Nothing Bundt Cakes, worth $367, giving your family free bundt cakes for an entire YEAR to celebrate all the special moments together. This family-friendly package offers the best mix of active fun and delicious treats all year long!
Value: $517
The Motor and Martini Experience
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hendrick Motorsports/Morton's The Steakhouse ★
The Motor and Martini Experience is the ultimate blend of high-speed thrills and luxury indulgence. Begin with a tour of the Heritage Collection on the Hendrick Motorsports campus, where you'll get an exclusive look at Rick Hendrick’s private car collection, an unparalleled experience showcasing some of the most iconic and prized cars in motorsport history (value: priceless). To make it even more special, you’ll receive a hat signed by Rick Hendrick ($500 value), a true collector’s item for any motorsports fan. After the tour, enjoy a delicious dinner with a gift card for dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse, where you can savor top-tier cuisine in a sophisticated atmosphere. This package is a perfect gift for anyone passionate about racing, luxury, and unforgettable experiences!
Value: $2,000
Hendrick Motorsports/Morton's The Steakhouse ★
The Motor and Martini Experience is the ultimate blend of high-speed thrills and luxury indulgence. Begin with a tour of the Heritage Collection on the Hendrick Motorsports campus, where you'll get an exclusive look at Rick Hendrick’s private car collection, an unparalleled experience showcasing some of the most iconic and prized cars in motorsport history (value: priceless). To make it even more special, you’ll receive a hat signed by Rick Hendrick ($500 value), a true collector’s item for any motorsports fan. After the tour, enjoy a delicious dinner with a gift card for dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse, where you can savor top-tier cuisine in a sophisticated atmosphere. This package is a perfect gift for anyone passionate about racing, luxury, and unforgettable experiences!
Value: $2,000
Splash & Soar
$130
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Whitewater Center/Aerial CLT ★
Splash & Soar is the adventure package for thrill-seekers and aerial enthusiasts! Begin your journey with two Day Passes to the Whitewater Center, giving you access to all available land and water activities, including rafting and kayaking, biking and zip-lining—there’s something for everyone! Alongside an exciting day outdoors, take your fitness to new heights with an 8-class pack at Aerial CLT, offering aerial fitness classes to help you build strength, flexibility, and confidence in the air. This is a balanced and exhilarating experience!
Value: $318+
Whitewater Center/Aerial CLT ★
Splash & Soar is the adventure package for thrill-seekers and aerial enthusiasts! Begin your journey with two Day Passes to the Whitewater Center, giving you access to all available land and water activities, including rafting and kayaking, biking and zip-lining—there’s something for everyone! Alongside an exciting day outdoors, take your fitness to new heights with an 8-class pack at Aerial CLT, offering aerial fitness classes to help you build strength, flexibility, and confidence in the air. This is a balanced and exhilarating experience!
Value: $318+
Sneakers & Secrets
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kicks and Fros/Amazing Co. Murder Mystery ★
Sneakers & Secrets is perfect for creativity and intrigue! You'll have a fun and unforgettable experience! Start by using your $100 gift voucher for a Kick Bar session at Kicks and Fros, where you can bring your own sneakers and customize them with funky laces, cool charms, and paint pens to create a one-of-a-kind design. After unleashing your creativity, get ready for a mysterious adventure with a murder mystery crime-solving party from Amazing Co. ($30 value), filled with murder, mystery, and suspense—a perfect way to engage with friends while putting your detective skills to the test. This package promises a unique mix of artistic expression and excitement!
Value: $130+
Kicks and Fros/Amazing Co. Murder Mystery ★
Sneakers & Secrets is perfect for creativity and intrigue! You'll have a fun and unforgettable experience! Start by using your $100 gift voucher for a Kick Bar session at Kicks and Fros, where you can bring your own sneakers and customize them with funky laces, cool charms, and paint pens to create a one-of-a-kind design. After unleashing your creativity, get ready for a mysterious adventure with a murder mystery crime-solving party from Amazing Co. ($30 value), filled with murder, mystery, and suspense—a perfect way to engage with friends while putting your detective skills to the test. This package promises a unique mix of artistic expression and excitement!
Value: $130+
The Flapper's Fury
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape Tactic/Batl Axe Throwing ★
The Flapper's Fury is the adventure package for a group of friends looking for excitement, challenges, and a little bit of danger! Gather up your 10 closest friends and meet at Escape Tactic ($275.85 value), where you’ll work together to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and escape the room before time runs out. After the mystery, unleash your inner warrior with 1 hour of axe or knife throwing for up to 6 guests at Batl Axe Throwing ($200 value). Enjoy some friendly competition and sharpen your throwing skills. This package is perfect for a fun-filled day of action, teamwork, and a little bit of danger!
Value: $476+
Escape Tactic/Batl Axe Throwing ★
The Flapper's Fury is the adventure package for a group of friends looking for excitement, challenges, and a little bit of danger! Gather up your 10 closest friends and meet at Escape Tactic ($275.85 value), where you’ll work together to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and escape the room before time runs out. After the mystery, unleash your inner warrior with 1 hour of axe or knife throwing for up to 6 guests at Batl Axe Throwing ($200 value). Enjoy some friendly competition and sharpen your throwing skills. This package is perfect for a fun-filled day of action, teamwork, and a little bit of danger!
Value: $476+
The Wardrobe Wonder
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Children's Theatre of Charlotte ★
The Wardrobe Wonder is a truly one-of-a-kind treasure for theatre lovers and collectors alike. This exclusive item is the original dress of The White Witch from the mainstage production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. Designed by the talented Johann Stegmier and meticulously crafted in-house at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (CTC), this piece is a priceless piece of theater history. It embodies the magic and grandeur of the iconic character and is a stunning work of art that will captivate any fan of the beloved Narnia tale.
Value: $3500+
Children's Theatre of Charlotte ★
The Wardrobe Wonder is a truly one-of-a-kind treasure for theatre lovers and collectors alike. This exclusive item is the original dress of The White Witch from the mainstage production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. Designed by the talented Johann Stegmier and meticulously crafted in-house at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (CTC), this piece is a priceless piece of theater history. It embodies the magic and grandeur of the iconic character and is a stunning work of art that will captivate any fan of the beloved Narnia tale.
Value: $3500+
Munchkin Magic
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Children's Theatre of Charlotte ★
Munchkin Magic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a child to step into the enchanting world of Oz! The lucky winner of this item will have a loved child join the cast during rehearsals of next season's show- Journey to Oz! The child will learn the iconic Munchkin Dance for the show. This magical experience allows the child to participate in the final full dress rehearsal and even perform in one live show as part of the Munchkin crew! It’s the perfect chance for any young aspiring performer to experience the thrill of the stage and be part of an unforgettable production. Let the magic of Oz come to life in the most delightful way!
Value: $1,000+
Children's Theatre of Charlotte ★
Munchkin Magic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a child to step into the enchanting world of Oz! The lucky winner of this item will have a loved child join the cast during rehearsals of next season's show- Journey to Oz! The child will learn the iconic Munchkin Dance for the show. This magical experience allows the child to participate in the final full dress rehearsal and even perform in one live show as part of the Munchkin crew! It’s the perfect chance for any young aspiring performer to experience the thrill of the stage and be part of an unforgettable production. Let the magic of Oz come to life in the most delightful way!
Value: $1,000+