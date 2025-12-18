Celebrate Coopersville Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Digital link and recognition on the website, listed on all print materials, includes 15 tickets
Digital link and recognition on the website, listed on all print materials, includes 10 tickets
Digital link and recognition on the website, listed on all print materials, includes 5 tickets
Digital link and recognition on the website, listed on all print materials, includes 2 tickets
Digital link and recognition on the website, listed on all print materials
With this sponsorship level you can make a donation of any level and will be listed separate.
Does not include drink tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!