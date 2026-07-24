Celebrate DOGust 1st! Raffle

About this event
1 Ticket for $5. The raffle basket includes a $25 Chewy.com e-gift card (printed); a $30 Food Lion e-gift card (printed); ice cream scoop and ice cream toppings; “ice cream” and "party" dog treats and treat mixes; Buddy Butter (dog friendly peanut butter (Superberry Snoot flavor)); various ice cream and dessert themed dog toys, lick mat, and freezable/fillable dog treat enrichment toys; and a Nostalgia 4-quart electric parlor-style ice cream maker with vanilla ice cream mix.
5 Tickets for $20. The raffle basket includes a $25 Chewy.com e-gift card (printed); a $30 Food Lion e-gift card (printed); ice cream scoop and ice cream toppings; “ice cream” and "party" dog treats and treat mixes; Buddy Butter (dog friendly peanut butter (Superberry Snoot flavor)); various ice cream and dessert themed dog toys, lick mat, and freezable/fillable dog treat enrichment toys; and a Nostalgia 4-quart electric parlor-style ice cream maker with vanilla ice cream mix.
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