A happy golden retriever wearing a party hat and garland stands in the foreground against a purple background with "Happy Dogust 1st!" text and a disco ball.
Friends Of The Animals - Greater Hampton Roads

Hosted by

Friends Of The Animals - Greater Hampton Roads

About this event

Celebrate DOGust 1st! Raffle

105 Ryker Rd E

Moyock, NC 27958, USA

1 Ticket for $5
$5

1 Ticket for $5. The raffle basket includes a $25 Chewy.com e-gift card (printed); a $30 Food Lion e-gift card (printed); ice cream scoop and ice cream toppings; “ice cream” and "party" dog treats and treat mixes; Buddy Butter (dog friendly peanut butter (Superberry Snoot flavor)); various ice cream and dessert themed dog toys, lick mat, and freezable/fillable dog treat enrichment toys; and a Nostalgia 4-quart electric parlor-style ice cream maker with vanilla ice cream mix.

5 Tickets for $20
$20

5 Tickets for $20. The raffle basket includes a $25 Chewy.com e-gift card (printed); a $30 Food Lion e-gift card (printed); ice cream scoop and ice cream toppings; “ice cream” and "party" dog treats and treat mixes; Buddy Butter (dog friendly peanut butter (Superberry Snoot flavor)); various ice cream and dessert themed dog toys, lick mat, and freezable/fillable dog treat enrichment toys; and a Nostalgia 4-quart electric parlor-style ice cream maker with vanilla ice cream mix.

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