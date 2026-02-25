Celebrate Dr. Jack Carr - A Celebration of Vision, Music and Community

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Platinum level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater.
Gold level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater.
Silver level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater
Bronze level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!