Hosted by

GAMP Parent and Alumni Organization

About this event

Celebrate Dr. Jack Carr - A Celebration of Vision, Music and Community

2136 W Ritner St

Philadelphia, PA 19145, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Pillars of Pride
$1,000

Platinum level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater.

Gold Pillars of Pride
$500

Gold level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater.

Silver Pillars of Pride
$300

Silver level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater

Bronze Pillars of Pride
$100

Bronze level purchase of an engraved plaque beautifully displayed in Lobby Theater

Add a donation for GAMP Parent and Alumni Organization

$

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