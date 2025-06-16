Celebrate Holliston Sponsorship

Hosted by
323 Woodland Street, Holliston
-Free Booth at Field Day
-Identified on all Field Day fliers and schedule brochures
-Window sign to proudly show your support of our events
-Listed on Web Site
-All of the benefits of Bronze
-Identified at appropriate level on posters and fliers
-Name &/or logo printed on volunteer T-shirts worn at events
-Exposure via prominent lawn signs at Celebrate Holliston Horse Show and Field Day
-All of the benefits of Silver
-Name &/or logo on Celebrate Holliston giveaway promotional items to be given away all through the month of September
-Name &/or logo on table tent style fliers to be distributed at all participating restaurants in town
-Prime Booth Space on ‘Sponsor Row’
-Premium exposure on the sponsorship banner used at Field Day
-NEW: Promoted in media articles with Sponsor Profile article
-All of the benefits of Gold
-Prime Booth Space with double square footage on ‘Sponsor Row’
-Prominent company name on both sides of one of our 2’X4’ Celebrate Holliston avenue banners
-Recognition at any additional activities
If you plan to mail a check versus pay online please use code CHECK (case sensitive) at checkout. Mail checks to: PO Box 6476, Holliston, MA 01746
