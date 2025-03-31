Celebrate with Cabrini Immigrant Services of NYC

Admission for one. Reduced price for children, students, young professionals, and seniors.
Admission for one. Reduced price for children, students, young professionals, and seniors.
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Admission for 10 (full table), Full screen ad in event slideshow, Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, Verbal recognition during event, and Free parking
Admission for 10 (full table), Full screen ad in event slideshow, Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, Verbal recognition during event, and Free parking
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Admission for 10 (full table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, and Verbal recognition during event
Admission for 10 (full table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, and Verbal recognition during event
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Admission for 5 (half table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, and Verbal recognition during event
Admission for 5 (half table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media, and Verbal recognition during event
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Admission for 5 (half table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, and Verbal recognition during event
Admission for 5 (half table), Name and logo recognition on event materials, and Verbal recognition during event
Friend of CIS-NYC
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Admission for 5 (half table) and name recognition on event materials
Admission for 5 (half table) and name recognition on event materials
Sponsor a ticket
$75
Can't join us yourself? Sponsor a ticket for a Missionary Sister, staff member, or community member!
Can't join us yourself? Sponsor a ticket for a Missionary Sister, staff member, or community member!
Comp
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Add a donation for Cabrini Immigrant Services Of New York City Inc
$
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