Celebrate Our 5th Birthday with a Chance to Win!

One chance of winning the Evil Basket
$5
The Evil Basket includes: - 2 Orchestra Center Tickets to one of our Descendants: The Musical performances of your choice (2/28 @ 7:30, 3/1 @ 2:30, or 3/1 @ 7:30) - An autographed show poster from OTSCT'S Descendants: The Musical - An OTSCT Descendants: The Musical show button - A themed painting by our Paint Charge, Maia - An OTSCT journal
One chance of winning the King Basket
$5
The King Basket includes: - 2 Orchestra Center Tickets to one of our The Lion King KIDS performances of your choice (3/29 @ 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm and 3/30 @ 2:30 pm) - An autographed show poster from OTSCT'S The Lion King KIDS - An OTSCT The Lion King KIDS show button - A themed painting by our Paint Charge, Maia - An OTSCT journal
