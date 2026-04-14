Celebrate Shabbat with Peace of Mind at YINR - Catering by Wandering Que - May 2026

For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)

For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)

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