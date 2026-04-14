Celebrate Shabbat with Peace of Mind at YINR - Catering by Wandering Que - May 2026
YINR Social Hall
Adult Dinner (10+ years old)
$85
Child Dinner (4-9 years old)
$50
Includes childcare and separate kids' seating area
Includes childcare and separate kids' seating area
Bronze Sponsorship (includes 2 meals)
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
Silver Sponsorship (Includes 4 meals)
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
Gold Sponsorship (includes 5 meals)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
Platinum Sponsorship - Table of 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name. If any ticket is being used for a child (4-9), please indicate that by putting their age after their "First Name." (ex. Moshe - 5)
Add a donation for American Friends Of Peace Of Mind Inc
$
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