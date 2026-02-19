Bakersville Volunteer Fire Co

Hosted by

Bakersville Volunteer Fire Co

About this event

My Someone Special Dinner and Dance

2341 Sr4001

Somerset, PA 15501, USA

Couples Ticket
$55

Includes corsage/boutonniere for your special someone. You will be prompted at the end to specify.

Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket. 

Additional Adult Ticket
$35

Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket. 

Child Ticket
$20

Children ages 5 and up must purchase a ticket. Children ages 4 and under are FREE!

Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket. 

Corsage (Ladies)
$10

You may purchase as many additional corsages as you like!

Boutonniere (Fellas)
$10

You may purchase as many additional boutonnieres as you like!

Adult Beverage Tickets/Cans
$3

Pre-purchase your canned adult beverages!

Adult Beverage Ticket/Mixed Drink
$5

Pre-purchase your mixed drinks!

Adult Beverage Ticket/Wine or Spiked Punch
$4

Pre-purchase your wine and/or spiked punch

Add a donation for Bakersville Volunteer Fire Co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!