My Someone Special Dinner and Dance

Hosted by
About this event
Includes corsage/boutonniere for your special someone. You will be prompted at the end to specify.
Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket.
Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket.
Children ages 5 and up must purchase a ticket. Children ages 4 and under are FREE!
Dinner, soda, water, and tea are all included with every ticket.
You may purchase as many additional corsages as you like!
You may purchase as many additional boutonnieres as you like!
Pre-purchase your canned adult beverages!
Pre-purchase your mixed drinks!
Pre-purchase your wine and/or spiked punch
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!