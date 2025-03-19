Celebrate Wallingford: Civic Application is CLOSED!

IMPORTANT: WCI has CLOSED the acceptance of the CIVIC application. This completed application and the appropriate booth fee must be received by August 1, 2025, to reserve a booth. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to Wallingford businesses and residents. WCI reserves the right to deny any application. The application will not be accepted if it is not completed by August 1, 2025. We are accepting the first 40 vendors, after which you will be placed on a waiting list. No exceptions!

Completed application must include:

- Application

- Certificate of Insurance (current at the time of the event)

- Booth Fee of $100 payable to Wallingford Center Inc. No refunds will be given.

- Additional fee of $50 if electricity is required

