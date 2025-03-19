Celebrate Wallingford Food Vendor Application is CLOSED

IMPORTANT: To reserve a booth, this application and the appropriate booth fee must be received by August 1, 2025. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. WCI reserves the right to deny any application. The application will be rejected if not completed by August 1, 2025. No exceptions! Completed application must include: ➔ Application ➔ Certificate of Insurance (current at the time of event) ➔ Wallingford Health Department Application Form ➔ Booth Fee of $600 payable to Wallingford Center Inc. No refunds will be given. ➔ $75 fee if additional electricity is needed
All electric power supply needs must be made in advance. No connections for additional power will be made on the day of the event. WCI provides all vendors with 20 amps of power. Vendors requiring more amps will be charged a fee of $75 for the additional service. Anyone using power other than electrical must abide by town regulations. Vendors must supply their own power cords with proper gauge parameters according to use.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!