Celebrating 10 years of Impact

Every builder dreams of creating something unique. Each year we incorporate a small project outside of the team build that each camper can take home with them to remind them of their time with us. This sponsorship makes one camper’s special project possible, and gives the chance to say, I built that!
The ultimate team uniform! This sponsorship outfits a camper with two Let’s Build T-shirts that doubles as a keepsake. It’s not just a shirt, it’s a badge of honor that says, I’m a builder!
Every space tells a story. Each year we give the teams a budget that they use to purchase items at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore and this sponsorship will cover one team. This gets their creative juices flowing and helps the campers see how design meets function while also learning about the important mission of Habitat for Humanity. Thank you for helping to add the “wow factor” to their creations!
Equip a future builder with the essentials! This sponsorship provides a camper with her very own tool bag, because every great architect, engineer, or builder starts with the right tools. With your support, our campers will carry confidence, curiosity, and a hammer!
Help get the word out about this amazing opportunity for girls to become superheroes by gaining self-awareness, knowledge, and confidence through their participation in this unique camp environment.
Every builder needs a place to stash their gear. This sponsorship covers a month of storage, keeping all the camp’s tools, materials, and supplies safe until it’s time to build again. Think of it as our magical toolbox that keeps the camp running smoothly year after year.
Fuel their curiosity, literally! This sponsorship keeps the wheels turning on exciting field trips where campers see construction, design, and engineering in action. You’re not just providing a bus ride, you’re fueling future dreams and adventures beyond camp.
Everyone knows how important nourishment is to performance. Builders can’t create on empty stomachs, and this sponsorship keeps our campers powered up with tasty meals and snacks. Give these campers, and volunteers, the fuel they need to succeed.
Peace of mind, covered. Just like a sturdy hard hat, this sponsorship keeps Let’s Build Camp safe and secure so our girls can focus on building bold ideas (not worrying about paperwork!). You’ll be the unseen superhero keeping our foundation strong.
Strong walls, strong skills. This sponsorship supplies the construction materials needed for one wall assembly. You’re not just supporting construction, you’re helping campers build confidence.
