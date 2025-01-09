Divas DFW, Inc.
Celebrating 15 Years of Empowerment

425 Curtis Mathes Way

Arlington, TX 76014, USA

FREE Mentee Ticket (For Current Divas DFW Members Only)
Free
Celebrate with us as a valued mentee of Divas DFW! This complimentary ticket includes: Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth! Note: This ticket is exclusively for current Divas DFW mentees.
Adult Dining Experience Ticket
$20
Enjoy a flavorful dining experience as we celebrate 15 years of Divas DFW! Your ticket includes: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. Celebrate, dine, and support a great cause!
Adult Dining + Play Experience Ticket
$35
Elevate your celebration with food, fun, and games! Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Dine, play, and support a worthy cause while celebrating 15 amazing years of Divas DFW!
Kids Ticket (For Kids Ages 18 and Under)
$25
Enjoy a flavorful dining + play experience. Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth! Note: This ticket is exclusively for kids ages 18 and under.

