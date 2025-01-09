Celebrating 15 Years of Empowerment

FREE Mentee Ticket (For Current Divas DFW Members Only)
Free
Celebrate with us as a valued mentee of Divas DFW!
This complimentary ticket includes:
Dining Experience:
🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors.
🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup.
🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch.
🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce.
🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side.
🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst.
🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal.
🎮 Play Experience:
• $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions.
• Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites!
Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth!
Note: This ticket is exclusively for current Divas DFW mentees.
Adult Dining Experience Ticket
$20
Enjoy a flavorful dining experience as we celebrate 15 years of Divas DFW!
Your ticket includes:
🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors.
🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup.
🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch.
🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce.
🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side.
🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst.
🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal.
Celebrate, dine, and support a great cause!
Adult Dining + Play Experience Ticket
$35
Elevate your celebration with food, fun, and games!
Dining Experience:
🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors.
🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup.
🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch.
🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce.
🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side.
🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst.
🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal.
🎮 Play Experience:
• $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions.
• Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites!
Dine, play, and support a worthy cause while celebrating 15 amazing years of Divas DFW!
Kids Ticket (For Kids Ages 18 and Under)
$25
Enjoy a flavorful dining + play experience.
Dining Experience:
🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors.
🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup.
🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch.
🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce.
🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side.
🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst.
🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal.
🎮 Play Experience:
• $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions.
• Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites!
Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth!
Note: This ticket is exclusively for kids ages 18 and under.
