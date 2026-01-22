Celebrating 18 Years of Twinning with Haiti

Hosted by
About this event
Note: Pick amount and the total given will be reflected by the quantity you choose, i.e. $250. X 2 = $500.
When checking out, select “OTHER” to avoid fees.
Note: Pick amount and the total given will be reflected by the quantity you choose, i.e. $250. X 2 = $500.
When checking out, select “OTHER” to avoid fees.
Note: Pick amount and the total given will be reflected by the quantity you choose, i.e. $250. X 2 = $500.
When checking out, select “OTHER” to avoid fees.
Note: Pick amount and the total given will be reflected by the quantity you choose, i.e. $250. X 2 = $500.
When checking out, select “OTHER” to avoid fees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!