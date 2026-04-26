Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom

About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating 250 years of American freedom! Your ticket includes entry to the event, an all-American BBQ dinner, desserts, live music, dancing, patriotic entertainment, exciting giveaways, and more. ❤️🤍💙
Reserve a full table for you and your guests and celebrate together! Includes admission for 8 attendees, BBQ dinner, desserts, live entertainment, dancing, and all event festivities. Perfect for businesses, families, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. 🎉
Show your support for this special patriotic celebration with a business card-sized ad or message in the event program. Perfect for businesses, families, or individuals who want to show their support.
(Event admission must be purchased separately.)
Receive a half-page ad or tribute message in the event program. A wonderful way to promote your business, honor a loved one, or share your support for America’s 250th celebration.
(Event admission must be purchased separately.)
Receive a full-page ad or tribute message in the event program and be recognized as a Proud Patriot Sponsor during the event and in sponsor acknowledgments. Perfect for those who want to make a larger impact and stand proudly in support of this celebration.
(Event admission must be purchased separately.)
Receive a premium two-page spread ad or tribute message in the event program and be recognized as a Live Free Warrior Sponsor, with special acknowledgment during the event and in sponsor materials. Our highest sponsorship level for those who want to make a bold and lasting statement of support.
(Event admission must be purchased separately.)
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