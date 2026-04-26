Republican Women Leaders of Calvert

Hosted by

Republican Women Leaders of Calvert

About this event

Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom

1015 Dares Beach Rd

Prince Frederick, MD 20678, USA

General Admission
$60

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating 250 years of American freedom! Your ticket includes entry to the event, an all-American BBQ dinner, desserts, live music, dancing, patriotic entertainment, exciting giveaways, and more. ❤️🤍💙

Patriot Table for 8
$450

Reserve a full table for you and your guests and celebrate together! Includes admission for 8 attendees, BBQ dinner, desserts, live entertainment, dancing, and all event festivities. Perfect for businesses, families, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. 🎉

⭐ Business Card Sponsor
$100

Show your support for this special patriotic celebration with a business card-sized ad or message in the event program. Perfect for businesses, families, or individuals who want to show their support.

(Event admission must be purchased separately.)

⭐ Half-Page Sponsor
$150

Receive a half-page ad or tribute message in the event program. A wonderful way to promote your business, honor a loved one, or share your support for America’s 250th celebration.

(Event admission must be purchased separately.)

⭐ Proud Patriot Full-Page Sponsor
$250

Receive a full-page ad or tribute message in the event program and be recognized as a Proud Patriot Sponsor during the event and in sponsor acknowledgments. Perfect for those who want to make a larger impact and stand proudly in support of this celebration.

(Event admission must be purchased separately.)

🦅 Live Free Warrior Premier Spread Sponsor
$500

Receive a premium two-page spread ad or tribute message in the event program and be recognized as a Live Free Warrior Sponsor, with special acknowledgment during the event and in sponsor materials. Our highest sponsorship level for those who want to make a bold and lasting statement of support.


(Event admission must be purchased separately.)

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