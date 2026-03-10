Celebrating 30 years of Impact: The Past, The Present, The Future

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About this event
Enjoy the full program 2 days of actives, festivities, Lunch, conference, dancing, Live Entertainment open bar, and much more... Early Bird until 4/15/26
Anniversary Gala, festivities with Special guests. We will honor Pillars in our community for their steadfast and impactful service. Live entertainment, Open bar and dancing
A Day of gratitude to celebrate our community partners, collaborators, donors and funders with lots of fun, lunch and the Haitian Community Summit: Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment
Students with valid school picture ID for 2 days (Sat/Sun) .Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event
Students with valid school picture ID for Saturday Only. Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event
Students with valid Picture School ID on Sunday only.
Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event
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