Haitian American Alliance of New York

Hosted by

Haitian American Alliance of New York

About this event

Celebrating 30 years of Impact: The Past, The Present, The Future

1132 Hempstead Turnpike

Franklin Square, NY 11010, USA

General Admission
$200
Available until Apr 15

Enjoy the full program 2 days of actives, festivities, Lunch, conference, dancing, Live Entertainment open bar, and much more... Early Bird until 4/15/26

Sunday Brunch Gala Only
$150

Anniversary Gala, festivities with Special guests. We will honor Pillars in our community for their steadfast and impactful service. Live entertainment, Open bar and dancing

Saturday Day of Gratitude & Community Summit
$100

A Day of gratitude to celebrate our community partners, collaborators, donors and funders with lots of fun, lunch and the Haitian Community Summit: Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment

Students Only for both days
$100

Students with valid school picture ID for 2 days (Sat/Sun) .Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event

Students Saturday Only
$40

Students with valid school picture ID for Saturday Only. Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event

Students- Sunday Only
$60

Students with valid Picture School ID on Sunday only.

Picture ID to be presented at the door, if not, NO ENTRY and 50 % of the amount paid will be refunded 5 days after the event

Add a donation for Haitian American Alliance of New York

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!