Sports Quest Inc
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Sports Quest Inc

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Sports Quest Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Celebrating 30 Years of Sports Quest: A Night of Legacy and Vision

6309 Guhn Rd

Houston, TX 77040, USA

Add a donation for Sports Quest Inc

$

Team Table Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This reservation includes one table for eight (8) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Impact Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This reservation includes two tables for sixteen (16) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Champion Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

This reservation includes three tables for twenty-four (24) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Champion Builder
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This reservation includes one VIP table for eight (8) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Legacy Builder
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This reservation includes two tables for sixteen (16) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Visionary Builder
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

This reservation includes three tables for twenty-four (24) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.


How to Enter Guest Names:

  1. Known guest: Enter First & Last Name.
  2. Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest.
  3. Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!