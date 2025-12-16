Celebrating 30 Years of Sports Quest: A Night of Legacy and Vision

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About this event
$
This reservation includes one table for eight (8) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
This reservation includes two tables for sixteen (16) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
This reservation includes three tables for twenty-four (24) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
This reservation includes one VIP table for eight (8) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
This reservation includes two tables for sixteen (16) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
This reservation includes three tables for twenty-four (24) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.
How to Enter Guest Names:
*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!