Celebrating 30 Years of Sports Quest: A Night of Legacy and Vision

This reservation includes one table for eight (8) guests, dinner, and the full evening program. Thank you for partnering with Sports Quest to share the hope of Christ through soccer.





How to Enter Guest Names:

Known guest: Enter First & Last Name . Guest name unknown: Purchaser’s First Name – Guest . Empty seat: Open – Seat (May be filled by Sport's Quest).

*Note: Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution. To remove it, select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00.