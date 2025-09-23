Celebrating 60 Years of Community, Compassion and Change

Grants one (1) reserved table for eight (8) guests and includes a dinner featuring prime rib, herb-roasted chicken, shrimp, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, dessert, and more.





Your sponsorship supports HCEOC’s mission to provide compassion and opportunity. From meals for kūpuna to resources for working families, your partnership helps strengthen the safety net that keeps our community resilient.





• Logo on flyer, agenda, and table packets

• Large Logo on PowerPoint carousel

• Verbal recognition from the Emcee during the program

• One reserved table (8 seats)

• Mention in HCEOC newsletter and mahalo







