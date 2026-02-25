Celebrating Brentwood Gala Auction

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Enjoy a unique opportunity to sit down for a private lunch and conversation with a local City Councilwoman. This one-on-one experience offers a chance to learn more about local leadership, community initiatives, and the future of our city in a relaxed and informal setting.
Perfect for community-minded residents, business owners, or anyone interested in gaining insight into local government and civic engagement.
Meal purchased separately by the winning bidder in accordance with ethics guidelines.
Value: Priceless
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Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford Portraits in Newport Beach. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at the luxurious Westin South Coast Plaza. Offered by Bradford World Renowned Portraiture.
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Help your business stay secure and future-ready with a professional Technology Assessment from Redbox Business Solutions. The winning bidder may choose either a Network Penetration Test to identify security vulnerabilities or an AI Readiness Assessment to evaluate how artificial intelligence could benefit their organization.
A valuable opportunity for any business looking to strengthen technology, security, and innovation.
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Join us in a special private experience at 311 Oak St Pub where you will learn how to make some of the most common classic cocktails! You will also have a chance to request a special cocktail of your choosing (dependent on ingredients) or we can help you come up with your own custom cocktail! This special class will be paired with a private dinner for 6 people. You will have exclusive use of our bar and restaurant on a Monday of your choosing from 6-10pm (excluding holidays and Monday Night Football nights) hosted by some of our most experienced bartenders. Dinner will be created and provided by our head chef (dietary restrictions can be discussed prior) We will be closed to the public so as you can fully enjoy your private experience.
Starting bid
Connect with your inner confidence during this personal life-coaching session focused on trusting yourself and finding your authentic voice. Guided by a professional coach, this experience offers supportive insight and practical tools to help you gain clarity, strengthen self-confidence, and move forward with purpose.
A meaningful opportunity for personal growth, reflection, and empowerment.
Starting bid
Grab your friends and enjoy an exclusive private shopping night for you and up to five guests! The winning bidder will receive 40% off their purchase, while friends enjoy 20% off during this special after-hours shopping experience.
A perfect excuse for a fun night out with friends while refreshing your wardrobe and treating yourself to something new.
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Tableside Chef Cooking Experience for four guests with 2023 World Chef Champion Robert Rose of Vin Alegro. Enjoy an unforgettable four-course dining experience complete with expertly selected wine pairings and the exciting creativity of molecular gastronomy—guaranteed to keep your taste buds wondering, “How did he do that?!”
Experience food like you’ve never tasted before as Chef Rose transforms a simple meal into a lasting memory. Additional guests may be added for a supplementary charge. Gratuity is not included.
Starting bid
Instruction at gun range for two people, gun rental, ammo, plus ear and eye protection. See voucher for available dates and times to schedule. Offered by Split Second Response.
Starting bid
Instruction at gun range for two people, gun rental, ammo, plus ear and eye protection. See voucher for available dates and times to schedule. Offered by Split Second Response.
Starting bid
One hour media strategy. 30 minute content session, including custom video for your social media. Our favorite tripod so you can continue creating great content long after the session.
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Treat yourself to a Luxury Transformation body sculpting session designed to help tone, contour, and enhance your natural shape. This professional treatment offers a relaxing, non-invasive approach to achieving a more sculpted look and renewed confidence.
A wonderful opportunity to invest in a little self-care and feel your best.
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect night out! This package includes a 2-hour limousine ride, wine tasting at Serendipity, and a $50 gift card to Cap's to complete the evening.
Gather a few friends or plan a romantic night out and enjoy great wine, great food, and a stylish ride along the way.
A memorable local experience you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Bring 5 of your friends into Laconda Capri to learn how to make their infamous pizzas in their amazing pizza oven located on their patio. Sip on wine and enjoy pizza once the cooking lessons have concluded. Offered by Laconda Capri in downtown Brentwood. MARCH 24 @ 6PM
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Six visits with Chiropractor, includes Adjustments or Spinal Decompression.
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Bring the flavors of Louisiana to your kitchen with this interactive New Orleans Gumbo cooking class for four guests. Learn the secrets of this iconic Southern dish while enjoying a hands-on culinary experience filled with great food, fun, and conversation.
Perfect for food lovers, date nights, or a unique evening with friends.
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18-Hole Round of Golf for Four at Lone Tree Golf Course plus lunch at Champions Bar & Grill.
Starting bid
18-hole round of golf for four people at Shadow Lakes Golf Course.
Starting bid
Tackle that growing to-do list around the house with professional handyman services. Whether it’s small repairs, home improvements, or projects you’ve been meaning to get to, this service helps take care of the tasks that keep getting pushed down the list.
A perfect opportunity to check off those lingering projects and keep your home in great shape.
Starting bid
Strike a pose and take home memories that last a lifetime!
Create beautiful memories with a one-hour professional photography session perfect for family portraits, engagement photos, maternity, or personal portraits.
This talented photographer is known for creating a relaxed, enjoyable experience while capturing authentic moments that turn into timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Whether you're updating family photos or celebrating a special milestone, this session is the perfect opportunity to preserve life’s meaningful moments.
Starting bid
Our mission is to become your partners in Personalized Wellness. We offer Expert massage and esthetic care. Our team focuses on your Individual health goals.
Whether you're seeking relief from chronic pain, recovering from injury, or simply looking to relax and unwind, our clinic provides a welcoming environment where you can rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!