Celebrating Brentwood Gala Auction

Enjoy a unique opportunity to sit down for a private lunch and conversation with a local City Councilwoman. This one-on-one experience offers a chance to learn more about local leadership, community initiatives, and the future of our city in a relaxed and informal setting.





Perfect for community-minded residents, business owners, or anyone interested in gaining insight into local government and civic engagement.

Meal purchased separately by the winning bidder in accordance with ethics guidelines.

Value: Priceless











