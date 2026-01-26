Celebrating Creativity 2026 ADDY celebration

Title sponsor gives you and your agency premium spotlight. Your logo will be the largest on our sponsor slide, your table will be decked to the nines, and we will give one person from your agency the stage for a 5-minute speech to the other agencies, and students at the event. You get a dedicated table for your team with assigned seating near the front. Includes 6 ticket purchases, a charity receipt, 6 free drinks at the cash bar, and your logo on our sponsorship slide as the title event sponsor.