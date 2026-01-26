Celebrating Creativity 2026 ADDY celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
It is only available if you are a registered and paid AAF FW member. If you are not a member, you agree to purchase your membership. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsor a table: This option comes with 6 ticket purchases, a charity receipt, 6 free drinks at the cash bar, and your logo on our sponsorship slide.
Title sponsor gives you and your agency premium spotlight. Your logo will be the largest on our sponsor slide, your table will be decked to the nines, and we will give one person from your agency the stage for a 5-minute speech to the other agencies, and students at the event. You get a dedicated table for your team with assigned seating near the front. Includes 6 ticket purchases, a charity receipt, 6 free drinks at the cash bar, and your logo on our sponsorship slide as the title event sponsor.
Special student pricing. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. This ticket item is also for parent(s) of students attending the event. Each parent will need their own ticket.
Paid and registered student member pricing. If you have not paid for a membership, purchasing this ticket means you are agreeing to an additional $55/year for a membership. Special student pricing. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!