SRQ Strong

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SRQ Strong

About this event

Celebrating Helen Neal – 30 Years of Igniting Inner Wisdom

525 Kumquat Ct

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

Friend
$75

Entry to the event + lunch

Champion
$125

Entry, lunch, recognition during the event, & a drink ticket.

Hero
$250

Entry, lunch, premium seating, recognition during the event, a drink ticket, and a signed copy of Helen's book, Okay Forever: A Book of Hope

Honor Helen from afar — Give in her name
Pay what you can

Helen's circle reaches further than any single room can hold. A gift, given in her name, keeps the work growing. Every conversation, every connection, every healed moment over the next thirty years begins with what we build now, together.

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