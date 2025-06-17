Celebrating Hope: Let’s Live and Not Exist Hosted by Musch Love Foundation – The Moses Odum Memorial

Hosted by
About this event
Access to all programming, performances, and resource tables. Perfect for guests, families, and community members.
Includes VIP benefits plus:
Includes priority seating, a Musch Love swag bag, and name listed on the event “Supporter Circle” wall.
• Recognition in our event program
• Special thank-you on our social media
Includes benefits plus:
Logo on all event materials, banners, and website, Verbal recognition during event, Option to speak or present award, Sponsor spotlight post on social media, Resource table space at event, 4 VIP guest passes
Includes benefits plus:
Logo on flyer, program, and website, Verbal recognition during event, Sponsor feature on social media, Resource table space, 2 VIP guest passes
Includes benefits plus:
Name listed on program and website, Group sponsor thank-you on social media, 1 VIP guest pass
Includes benefits plus:
Name listed on event program, Certificate of appreciation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!