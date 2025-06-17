Musch Love The Moses Odum Memorial Foundation

Musch Love The Moses Odum Memorial Foundation

Celebrating Hope: Let’s Live and Not Exist Hosted by Musch Love Foundation – The Moses Odum Memorial

Shine Bright Community Center

8560 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60619, USA

General admission Ticket
$100

Access to all programming, performances, and resource tables. Perfect for guests, families, and community members.

VIP Supporter ticket
$125

Includes VIP benefits plus:
Includes priority seating, a Musch Love swag bag, and name listed on the event “Supporter Circle” wall.
Recognition in our event program
Special thank-you on our social media

GOLD Sponsor
$2,500

Includes benefits plus:

Logo on all event materials, banners, and website, Verbal recognition during event, Option to speak or present award, Sponsor spotlight post on social media, Resource table space at event, 4 VIP guest passes

SILVER Sponsor
$1,500

Includes benefits plus:

Logo on flyer, program, and website, Verbal recognition during event, Sponsor feature on social media, Resource table space, 2 VIP guest passes

BRONZE Sponsor
$1,000

Includes benefits plus:

Name listed on program and website, Group sponsor thank-you on social media, 1 VIP guest pass


Supporter Sponsor
$500

Includes benefits plus:

Name listed on event program, Certificate of appreciation


