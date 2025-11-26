Celebrating 10 Years of Justice: Silent Auction 2nd Round

Hosted by
Luxury Hair Experience & Aveda Gift Bag
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this exclusive package from Juut SalonSpa in Palo Alto, featuring:
Value: $432
This is your chance to enjoy award-winning salon services and luxury products from one of the industry’s most respected names.
Terms & Conditions: All services must be redeemed by January 31, 2026. Gift certificate and services are non-transferable; they cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services or products. These items CAN'T be mailed because of the salon products so they MUST be picked up at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City.
Thank you to our donor Juut SalonSpa.
"My Heart 'Welcome Home'" – Art Print & Card Set
From the iconic Hearts in San Francisco Project by Lori Chinn
Bring a piece of San Francisco’s heart into your home with this beautiful 11" x 14" framed art print of Lori Chinn's submission "Welcome Home" for the Hearts in San Francisco project. Drawn in 2018, pen and color pencil.
Combined value of $80
Generously donated and autographed by the artist, this set makes a heartfelt gift or a meaningful addition to your home or office. Learn more about the heart and the artist at www.lorichinn.com
Terms & Conditions: This item cannot be mailed, you must pick up the item at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City.
Thank you to our donor, Lori Chinn
$25 Gift Card Oaktown Spice Shop
Named one of the world's best spice shops by Food & Wine Magazine, Oaktown Spice Shop offers the freshest, most delicious, high-quality spices and hand-mixed spice blends in the Bay Area.
A $25 gift card to get some of the most amazing goodies you can find at Oaktown Spice Shop.
Value: $25
To learn more, visit their website at: https://oaktownspiceshop.com/
Terms & Conditions: Can be redeemed online or in-store. This item will be emailed to the winning bidder.
Thank you to our donor, Oaktown Spice Shop
Golf Foursome at Crystal Springs Golf Course
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at the beautiful Crystal Springs Golf Course, nestled in the serene hills of the San Francisco Peninsula. This package includes one round of golf for 4 players on a championship 18-hole course known for its stunning views, challenging fairways, and pristine conditions.
Perfect for avid golfers or those looking to experience one of the Bay Area’s premier public courses. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting to a friend, this is a hole-in-one opportunity!
Location: Crystal Springs Golf Course, Burlingame, CA
Terms & Conditions: Four Players (includes two carts. May be played anytime between Monday and Thursday, excluding holidays, the week of Thanksgiving and may not be redeemed for tournament rounds. This certificate will be emailed to the winning bidder. Expiration: Redeem by December 31, 2026
Value: $293
Thank you to our donor, Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Virtual Interior Design Consult with Joy Street Design
Jumpstart your dream space with a one-on-one virtual consultation from Joy Street Design, a nationally acclaimed interior design studio with offices in Oakland, CA, and Atlanta, GA.
Known for blending elevated aesthetics with everyday livability, Joy Street Design specializes in full-scale residential renovations, from stunning kitchen and bath remodels to curated interior styling.
During this 1-hour session, you'll work directly with Kelly Finley, CEO & Creative Director, to:
Whether you're planning a major home renovation or simply need help bringing your design vision to life, this personalized session is the perfect first step.
Value: $795
Thank you to our donor, Kelly Finley.
Oakland Museum One-Year Membership for 2!
Enjoy a full year of discovery and inspiration with a Dual Membership to the Oakland Museum of California—a vibrant hub of art, history, and natural sciences.
This membership includes:
Whether you're a lifelong local or just beginning to explore, this membership offers unforgettable experiences for the whole family—again and again!
Value: $135
Terms & Conditions: The winning bidder will be emailed information on how to redeem membership cards. Membership cards will be mailed from the Oakland Museum within 3 weeks once the required information is received by the Oakland Museum.
Thank you to our donor the Oakland Museum of California
Color Me Mine is a vibrant pottery painting studio for youth.
This voucher is for 2 admissions for a "Kids' Night Out" event at the Daly City location. https://dalycity.colormemine.com/visit-studio/
The kids will get to:
- Paint fun ceramics!
- Play BINGO!
- Watch a Movie
Plus, a snack is included.
Value $80.
Terms & Conditions: For kids only. (5-13 years old). No parents allowed! Only redeemable at the Daly City location. The certificate will be emailed to the winning bidder.
Thanks to our donor, Color Me Mine
Victoria’s Secret Plush Blanket
Don't miss your chance to bid on this cozy essential. Unopened and brand new, wrap yourself in comfort with this ultra-soft, luxurious plush blanket from Victoria’s Secret. Perfect for cozy nights or as a stylish throw.
Size: 50" x 60"
Value: $65
Terms & Conditions:
This item can be picked up from one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, and Redwood City or for an additional donation of $21.95 can be mailed anywhere in the US.
Thank you to our anonymous donor
Korean Demilitarized Zone Wines and Tote Bag
Straight from the DMZ, these bottles of wine and tote bag were made and purchased in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
Value: $70
Terms & Conditions: You MUST be 21 years or older to bid on these items; identification may be requested. These items CAN'T be mailed; you MUST pick up the items at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, or Redwood City.
Thank you to our anonymous donor.
Steve Young Autographed San Francisco 49ers Jersey
Steve Young autographed and donated this jersey to help Justice At Last's fundraising efforts. Personalization includes "Justice At Last, thanks for all that you do"
Value: $400
Terms & Conditions: This item can be picked up from one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, and Redwood City, or for an additional donation of $12.60 can be mailed anywhere in the US.
Thanks to our donor, The Forever Young Foundation
4 Rounds of Golf at the Ridge Golf Club
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for four at The Ridge Golf Club, a premier course nestled in the golden foothills of Auburn, Northern California.
Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr., this par-71 course is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, strategic layout, and seamless integration with the natural landscape.
Play through oak-studded knolls, rugged rock outcroppings, and experience a 100-foot elevation change, all while enjoying sweeping views and the peaceful seclusion of this scenic 170-acre site.
With 48 strategically placed bunkers and water features on several holes, The Ridge offers an exciting, challenging, and highly playable experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned player or just out for a great day with friends, this is golf the way it was meant to be.
Value: $320
Terms & Conditions:
Thank you to our donor, the Ridge Golf Club
5 Free Orange Theory Fitness classes in Berkeley
Jumpstart your fitness routine with 5 free Orangetheory classes (one-month pass) and a branded Orangetheory gift bag filled with exclusive gear and goodies for the Berkeley location.
Experience high-energy, coach-led workouts designed to help you get stronger, fitter, and more energized.
Value: $130
Terms & Conditions: Pass must be redeemed at Orange Theory Fitness Berkeley, located at 2475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.
This item can be picked up at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City or for an additional donation of $21.95 to cover USPS flat rate priority fee can be mailed anywhere in the US.
Thank you to our donor, Orange Theory Fitness Berkeley
Beautiful Living Plant Art Piece with rose quartz
This creative living plant art piece was graciously donated by Jenny Nourse. This living art creation includes a mid-size rose quartz. The images are of the actual living plant. To learn more about Jenny's work, visit her Instagram @jennynourse.
Value: $350
Terms & Conditions:
This item cannot be mailed; you must pick up the item at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, or Redwood City.
Thank you to our Donor Jenny Nourse
Clay Throwing Try Day for 2
Give A Dirty Gift with this certificate for 2 to learn clay wheel throwing at the Clay Room in San Mateo.
Clayroom San Mateo is centered around providing an inspiring shared space for us to be creative and explore using our tactile senses. The space serves as a beacon of connecting people together through art, shared experiences of learning and community outreach, and events.
Value: $210
Terms & Conditions: A certificate for 2 for a One-Time Wheel-throwing Class (two-hour session) will be emailed to the winning bidder.
Must be redeemed at the San Mateo Location only: 3050 South Delaware Street, Suite 100, San Mateo, CA 94403 (650) 865-5673. Reservations can be made online.
Expires 9/13/2026
1 Week of Bike Camp for 1 child in San Francisco, Summer 2026
This item is for 1 spot with Camp Velo's bike camp for the week of July 20th, 2026 in San Francisco. Link for the program: https://www.campvelosf.com/category/all-products.
Value: $495
Camp Velo has served as a haven for children and their families since 2022. They’re located at Mother's Meadows in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Camp Velo values creating a premium camp experience for your child. They practice valuable life skills while in a fun learning environment.
Terms & Conditions:
Child must be between the ages of 6-14.
Child must already know how to ride a bike.
Item is only valid for week of July 20th, 2026. The winning bid will be emailed instructions on how to claim and reserve the 1-week camp for their child.
Location: Mothers Meadow, 573 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, San Francisco, CA 94122
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thank you to our donor, Calixte Midon of Camp Velo.
SkinSpirit Facial in Oakland
At Skin Spirit - Oakland - Montclair. For 20 years, SkinSpirit has been a trusted provider for those seeking aesthetic care in the East Bay.
This $200 certificate is the value of the Signature Facial a customized, physician-designed facial treatment clinically proven to improve skin health over time.
Value: $200
Terms & Conditions:
Expiration: 1/22/26
Valid only at Skin Spirit, Oakland-Montclair location: 2017 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Tel: 510-368-7500
Certificate can be picked up at one of Justice At Last's offices (Redwood City, San Jose, San Francisco, or Oakland) or can be shipped anywhere in the US for an additional donation of $11.90 to cover the USPS Priority Flat Rate fee.
Thanks to our donor, SkinSpirit, Oakland-Montclair
Family or Individual Portrait by Kaur Fine Art Studio
From Kaur Fine Art Studio in Concord, CA, this item includes a fine art camera study at the studio and a Fourteen-inch Fine Art Portrait finished in canvas. This museum-quality portrait will be the centerpiece of your home and is sure to become a treasure passed on to generations to come.
See the gallery of Kaur Fine Art Portraits at: https://kaurfineart.com/
Your portrait creation process is overseen by our primary artist, Gurpreet Kaur. She was awarded "Le Prix du Lieutenant Governor" in Quebec for high achievement in the arts and academic excellence, so you know that you are in good hands.
Value: $2,000
Terms & Conditions:
Expires April 30, 2026.
The winning bidder will be emailed the certificate and must register within 10 days of receiving the certificate at: https://bit.ly/registrationofdonation.
Portrait is a 14" fine art portrait finished in canvas. Portraits may be of a family or an individual. Framing is excluded, not redeemable for cash, and cannot be returned or exchanged. The portrait session will be scheduled at a mutually agreed date, considering the availability of Kaur Fine Art Studio in Concord.
Thanks to our donor, Kaur Fine Art Studio
SF Dragons Soccer Camp for 1 child, Summer 2026
This item is for 1 spot for a camper (age range Kindergarten to 8th grade) with SF Dragons Soccer Camp for their Summer 2026 program in San Francisco.
Value: $625
San Francisco Dragons Soccer Camp is a premier youth soccer program for children in grades K to 8th grade, offering two specialized training programs designed to enhance player development. They strive to help young athletes maximize their abilities through expert coaching that nurtures both their technical skills and personal development.
Program information can be found at: https://www.sfdragonssoccercamp.com/
Terms & Conditions:
The winning bid will be emailed instructions on how to claim and reserve the 1-week soccer camp for the summer of 2026 for their child. Child must be between the ages of Kindergarten to 8th grade. Item is only valid for programs in Summer 2026. Days are from 9 am – 4:00 pm.
Thank you to our donor, SF Dragons Soccer Camp.
Family or Individual Portrait at Bradford Studio & Hotel Stay in Newport Beach
A Luxury Photography Experience and Hotel Stay in Newport Beach, CA from Bradford Portraits, including a Private photo session, a wall portrait, and a one-night stay at a nearby 4-star resort.
Value: Priceless
This item includes a private photography session at the beautiful Newport Beach, CA Bradford Portraits studio, a handcrafted 20” wall portrait, and a one-night stay at a nearby 4-star resort—perfect for turning the session into a relaxing coastal getaway. This is the portrait your family will treasure for generations.
This exclusive portrait session is with world-renowned Bradford Portraits. See Portrait gallery at: www.bradfordportraits.com.
Terms & Conditions
The certificate will expire on June 9th, 2026.
The winning bidder can pick up the certificate can be picked up at one of Justice At Last's offices (Redwood City, San Jose, San Francisco, or Oakland) or can be shipped anywhere in the US for an additional donation of $11.90 to cover the USPS Priority Flat Rate fee. The winning bidder must coordinate with Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed-upon date and for hotel booking.
Thank you to our donor, Bradford Portraits.
4 Autographed Hardcover Isabel Allende Books
Isabel Allende is a Chilean-American author, feminist, and philanthropist, best known for her novel The House of the Spirits. A prolific writer, her books, which often blend magical realism with historical events, have sold tens of millions of copies and have been translated into numerous languages.
The Isabel Allende Foundation, which works to protect and empower women and girls around the world made this generous donation.
The book collection includes:
Value: $105
Terms & Conditions:
These books can be picked up at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City or for an additional donation of $21.95 to cover USPS flat rate priority fee can be mailed anywhere in the US.
Thank you to our donor, The Isabel Allende Foundation.
4 Autographed Paperback Isabel Allende Books
Isabel Allende is a Chilean-American author, feminist, and philanthropist, best known for her novel The House of the Spirits. A prolific writer, her books, which often blend magical realism with historical events, have sold tens of millions of copies and have been translated into numerous languages.
The Isabel Allende Foundation, which works to protect and empower women and girls around the world made this generous donation.
The book collection includes:
Value: $55
Terms & Conditions:
These books can be picked up at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City or for an additional donation of $21.95 to cover USPS flat rate priority fee can be mailed anywhere in the US.
Thank you to our donor, The Isabel Allende Foundation.
Elevated California Wine Selection, 4 bottles
A collector-worthy quartet of distinctive, elegant wines from renowned producers. Ideal for celebrations, gifting, or elevating any dinner table.
This is a collection of 4 wine bottles, including:
Total value: $165
Terms & Conditions: You MUST be 21 years or older to bid on these items; identification may be requested. These items CAN'T be mailed; you MUST pick up the items at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, or Redwood City.
This item is for four classes in one month at Club Pilates Pleasanton.
No matter your age or level of fitness, there’s a Pilates class that will work for you. From high-intensity to recovery and mobility, Club Pilates classes are low-impact, fun and effective.
Club Pilates believes that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence; that being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life.
And, it's more than just Reformers. Club Pilates studios feature a variety of apparatus, including TRX, Exo-Chair, Bosu ball, mats, rollers, and more. Learn more about their Signature Classes at https://www.clubpilates.com/classes.
Value: $129
Terms & Conditions:
The winning bidder will be emailed information about how to redeem the one month of 4 classes.
Expiration is 30 days from the starting date and is only for the Pleasanton location at 6766 Bernal Ave., Ste. 530, Pleasanton, CA.
Thank you to our donor, Club Pilates Pleasanton.
$100 Voucher for the Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa in Livermore
Nestled among olive orchards and vineyards, The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa offers a perfect escape in Livermore, California. The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa features a luxury boutique hotel and an array of indulgent spa services.
The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa in Livermore, CA features ten rooms and suites designed for the relaxation and comfort of our guests.
As a guest of The Purple Orchid, you are invited to walk through their rose gardens before relaxing and socializing in one of our many common areas.
Then take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool or unwind in the hot tubs.
And don’t forget to visit their Spa for pampering and rejuvenation of the mind and soul.
Value: $100
Terms & Conditions
This $100 Voucher can be used for lodging or for spa services. The winning bidder will be emailed the voucher that gives instructions on booking reservation for lodging or the spa.
Expires: 11/30/2026
The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa, 4549 Cross Rd, Livermore, CA 94550
Thank you to our donor, The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa.
