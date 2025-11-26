Celebrating 10 Years of Justice: Silent Auction 2nd Round

Luxury Hair Experience & Aveda Gift Bag





Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this exclusive package from Juut SalonSpa in Palo Alto, featuring:

A Haircut with Robbie Kimm , a legacy stylist who does Joan Baez's hair— Valued at $275

A Curated Gift Basket filled with premium Aveda salon products — Valued at $157

Value: $432





This is your chance to enjoy award-winning salon services and luxury products from one of the industry’s most respected names.





Terms & Conditions: All services must be redeemed by January 31, 2026. Gift certificate and services are non-transferable; they cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services or products. These items CAN'T be mailed because of the salon products so they MUST be picked up at one of our offices in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Redwood City.





Thank you to our donor Juut SalonSpa.





https://juut.com/locations/palo-alto-salon-spa/