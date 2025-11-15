Hosted by

Houston Branch Of The Intl Dyslexia Assoc Founded In Memory Of Samuel

Celebrating Neurodiversity Art Showcase Auction

Watercolor Waltz item
Watercolor Waltz
I love ballet. Ballet allows me to express my creativity and build self-confidence.


Briarwood School- 6th grade- Genevieve Brown

The Way I See Light item
The Way I See Light
I like how sunlight shines on the ocean. The marlin is strong ,and the turtle is calm. The light is like how I see things- different, special, and shiny.

Jinichiro Arai

Village School- 3rd grade

A New Perspective item
A New Perspective
My inspiration was looking at art from a different perspective. I imagined that my eye was on my hand. How different that would be! Just like how different being dyslexic is for some students. Rosalyn Perez - 7th grade

Duchesne Academy

You Are Greater Than You Think item
You Are Greater Than You Think
My inspiration for this artwork was the story the Lion and the Mouse. The way that the mouse saved the Lion made me think about how the Mouse may have not been a big like the Lion it saved the Lion. So, I made this art to reflect how the Mouse was greater than what the Lion thought it was, but with a tiger instead.

Claire Reese Salisbury

Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart -6th grade.

Tree Cat item
Tree Cat
This is papier-mache from a sketch I made.

Sophia Reynolds- 13 years old

The Power of Yet item
The Power of Yet
My inspiration is all the people who have helped me get through hard things.

Evelyn Stewart

 4th grader- Harvard Elementary


The Beauty of Chaos item
The Beauty of Chaos
I was working through the chaos of my emotions and learning how to navigate the dyslexia. Naomi Moore - Cy Spring High School- 11th grade



Sweet Circles item
Sweet Circles
My inspiration for this artwork was going to Shipleys in the morning and seeing the colorful donuts that the employees make fresh in the mornings.

Adeena Hasan 5th grader - Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

Medium- Abstract Art item
Medium- Abstract Art
I started doing abstract art at the age of 10. I was obsessed with black permanent markers. The movements and feelings of the markers on the paper, along with various colors, reflect my state of mind and express my feelings, emotions, and help me to relax. I am enthusiastic about working with colors towards creating my 'unique signature' through patterns on paper and canvas, as seen in the display photo, but later transitioned to color makers. Permanent Star College- 23 years old

Siobhan Plowey

Gliding Through The Sea item
Gliding Through The Sea
My inspiration for the artwork is how beautiful the manta rays swoop and glide through the ocean.

Jayalaxmi Hariharan

8th grade- Duchesne Academy of Sacred Heart

Slipped My Mind item
Slipped My Mind
Dyslexia makes learning different, and it makes it harder, but there's always a way around it, and you'll figure it out in the end.

Monty Varnon

Academy of International Studies- 12th grade

Eye Of The Sapphire item
Eye Of The Sapphire
My interest in fantasy creatures. Stratford High School-

Jill Hyland

11th grade

Different Dogs item
Different Dogs
My inspiration was balloon dogs. They can all be different sizes, colors, and shapes, which represent how everyone is different.

Grace Garbarino

6th grade-

Cotton Candy Trees item
Cotton Candy Trees
Inspired by the Lorax Trees.

Marcelina Garcia

Harvard Elementary- 3rd grade

Blue Cat on the Blue Moon item
Blue Cat on the Blue Moon
My inspiration for this artwork was the story the Lion and the Mouse. The way that the mouse saved the Lion made me think about how the Mouse may have not been a big like the Lion it saved the Lion. So, I made this art to reflect how the Mouse was greater than what the Lion thought it was, but with a tiger instead. Elementary - 4th grade -Emily Davenport

Beautiful Paradox item
Beautiful Paradox
This piece was inspired by all my favorite flowers, each one representing a part of me. With dyslexia, art has become my way of expressing what words cannot.

Addison Tan

Houston School of the Performing Visual Arts- 10th grade-

Be Someone item
Be Someone
My inspiration for this artwork is the BE SOMEONE message that is over. Bridge on I-45. The graffiti is well-known and loved by Houstonians.

Rachel Martin

Atascocita High School- 12th grade

Magic item
Magic
I like to do crafts.


Elizabeth Alanis

Harvard Elementary- 4th grade

In the Stillness item
In the Stillness
I made this artwork because with dyslexia life can feel like climbing mountains. This picture shows how I find peace when I stop breathe and see the beauty around me.

Julisa Saldaña.  

Texas Connections Academy- 9th grade

Fire D item
Fire D
I was inspired by my love for art. The fire represents the deep passion I have for it. I wanted to draw something, large, vibrant, and bold to express my love for Art.

Sophia Berlanga- Duchesne Academy

5th grade

-

The Bright Side of Dyslexia item
The Bright Side of Dyslexia
Every time I see a hard question. I see the bright side of dyslexia. I might get the answer wrong but I have tried my best.

Renata Mendez

Harvard Elementary- 5th grade-

Seeing and Speaking Through Art When Words Can't item
Seeing and Speaking Through Art When Words Can't
I was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night because of the swirls he used to represent the difficulty I have with dyslexia.

Gabriella Wu

Austin Parkway- 5th grade

My Neurodiverse Brain item
My Neurodiverse Brain
This is a self-portrait. I have ADHD, dysgraphia, and Executive function disorder. I always have so many thoughts and ideas going on in my brain. Erik Haegglund- The Brairwood School- 6th grade-

Closet item
Closet
I did this for art class and wanted to express the inner thoughts of people's minds. - Elise Fishel

Emery Wiener School -8th grade

Brainless item
Brainless
I think it is amazing how jellyfish are able to navigate life without a brain. It's an interesting parallel to living with a learning difference. Some people may view them as dangerous, others might recognize their beauty. Everything has purpose, though, and we each navigate life without our own unique set of gifts. Sometimes the ocean current guides us; maybe we move by instinct. Other times, we have a helping hand to put us back in the water when we get washed ashore. Francesca Giorgio- Cinco Ranch High School- 11th grade

The Color of Numbers item
The Color of Numbers
This reflects what is going on in my mind when I see numbers.

Hannah Moore

Hopper Elementary- 8th grade-

Flower of the Century item
Flower of the Century
Things can get overwhelming, but you just try try again.


Lelia Maxey- Rennell Elem- 5th grade




