Celebrating Neurodiversity Art Showcase Auction

I think it is amazing how jellyfish are able to navigate life without a brain. It's an interesting parallel to living with a learning difference. Some people may view them as dangerous, others might recognize their beauty. Everything has purpose, though, and we each navigate life without our own unique set of gifts. Sometimes the ocean current guides us; maybe we move by instinct. Other times, we have a helping hand to put us back in the water when we get washed ashore. Francesca Giorgio- Cinco Ranch High School- 11th grade