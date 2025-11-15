Celebrating Neurodiversity Art Showcase Auction

Hosted by
I love ballet. Ballet allows me to express my creativity and build self-confidence.
Briarwood School- 6th grade- Genevieve Brown
I like how sunlight shines on the ocean. The marlin is strong ,and the turtle is calm. The light is like how I see things- different, special, and shiny.
Jinichiro Arai
Village School- 3rd grade
My inspiration was looking at art from a different perspective. I imagined that my eye was on my hand. How different that would be! Just like how different being dyslexic is for some students. Rosalyn Perez - 7th grade
Duchesne Academy
My inspiration for this artwork was the story the Lion and the Mouse. The way that the mouse saved the Lion made me think about how the Mouse may have not been a big like the Lion it saved the Lion. So, I made this art to reflect how the Mouse was greater than what the Lion thought it was, but with a tiger instead.
Claire Reese Salisbury
Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart -6th grade.
This is papier-mache from a sketch I made.
Sophia Reynolds- 13 years old
My inspiration is all the people who have helped me get through hard things.
Evelyn Stewart
4th grader- Harvard Elementary
I was working through the chaos of my emotions and learning how to navigate the dyslexia. Naomi Moore - Cy Spring High School- 11th grade
My inspiration for this artwork was going to Shipleys in the morning and seeing the colorful donuts that the employees make fresh in the mornings.
Adeena Hasan 5th grader - Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
I started doing abstract art at the age of 10. I was obsessed with black permanent markers. The movements and feelings of the markers on the paper, along with various colors, reflect my state of mind and express my feelings, emotions, and help me to relax. I am enthusiastic about working with colors towards creating my 'unique signature' through patterns on paper and canvas, as seen in the display photo, but later transitioned to color makers. Permanent Star College- 23 years old
Siobhan Plowey
My inspiration for the artwork is how beautiful the manta rays swoop and glide through the ocean.
Jayalaxmi Hariharan
8th grade- Duchesne Academy of Sacred Heart
Dyslexia makes learning different, and it makes it harder, but there's always a way around it, and you'll figure it out in the end.
Monty Varnon
Academy of International Studies- 12th grade
My interest in fantasy creatures. Stratford High School-
Jill Hyland
11th grade
My inspiration was balloon dogs. They can all be different sizes, colors, and shapes, which represent how everyone is different.
Grace Garbarino
6th grade-
Inspired by the Lorax Trees.
Marcelina Garcia
Harvard Elementary- 3rd grade
My inspiration for this artwork was the story the Lion and the Mouse. The way that the mouse saved the Lion made me think about how the Mouse may have not been a big like the Lion it saved the Lion. So, I made this art to reflect how the Mouse was greater than what the Lion thought it was, but with a tiger instead. Elementary - 4th grade -Emily Davenport
This piece was inspired by all my favorite flowers, each one representing a part of me. With dyslexia, art has become my way of expressing what words cannot.
Addison Tan
Houston School of the Performing Visual Arts- 10th grade-
My inspiration for this artwork is the BE SOMEONE message that is over. Bridge on I-45. The graffiti is well-known and loved by Houstonians.
Rachel Martin
Atascocita High School- 12th grade
I like to do crafts.
Elizabeth Alanis
Harvard Elementary- 4th grade
I made this artwork because with dyslexia life can feel like climbing mountains. This picture shows how I find peace when I stop breathe and see the beauty around me.
Julisa Saldaña.
Texas Connections Academy- 9th grade
I was inspired by my love for art. The fire represents the deep passion I have for it. I wanted to draw something, large, vibrant, and bold to express my love for Art.
Sophia Berlanga- Duchesne Academy
5th grade
Every time I see a hard question. I see the bright side of dyslexia. I might get the answer wrong but I have tried my best.
Renata Mendez
Harvard Elementary- 5th grade-
I was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night because of the swirls he used to represent the difficulty I have with dyslexia.
Gabriella Wu
Austin Parkway- 5th grade
This is a self-portrait. I have ADHD, dysgraphia, and Executive function disorder. I always have so many thoughts and ideas going on in my brain. Erik Haegglund- The Brairwood School- 6th grade-
I did this for art class and wanted to express the inner thoughts of people's minds. - Elise Fishel
Emery Wiener School -8th grade
I think it is amazing how jellyfish are able to navigate life without a brain. It's an interesting parallel to living with a learning difference. Some people may view them as dangerous, others might recognize their beauty. Everything has purpose, though, and we each navigate life without our own unique set of gifts. Sometimes the ocean current guides us; maybe we move by instinct. Other times, we have a helping hand to put us back in the water when we get washed ashore. Francesca Giorgio- Cinco Ranch High School- 11th grade
This reflects what is going on in my mind when I see numbers.
Hannah Moore
Hopper Elementary- 8th grade-
Things can get overwhelming, but you just try try again.
Lelia Maxey- Rennell Elem- 5th grade
