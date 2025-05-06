Celebration Banquet for Bishop Harold B. Hayes, Jr.

Your ticket includes admission for ONE guest to the Celebration Banquet,. Come experience a night of worship, fellowship, and inspiration.
Kingdom Table Package
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Bring your circle! The Kingdom Table package reserves an entire table for EIGHT guest.. Share this unforgettable evening of worship, honor, and celebration with those closest to you—ideal for families, friends, or ministry groups.
Partner Sponsorship
$250
This sponsorship includes ONE complimentary event ticket, listing in event program, marketing material item in the event bag, verbal acknowledgment during event, listing sponsor on the website, sponsor logo on event signage (Sized according to sponsor level), recognition in post event email. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, a member of our committee will contact you to gather details about your business and how you'd like to be recognized. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This sponsorship includes benefits of Partner Sponsorship, plus 1/4 page ad in the program. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, a member of our committee will contact you to gather details about your business and how you'd like to be recognized. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This sponsorship includes benefits of Bronze Sponsorship, but with a 1/2 page ad in program and invitation to pre-event VIP meet and greet. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, a member of our committee will contact you to gather details about your business and how you'd like to be recognized. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship includes benefits of Silver Sponsorship, but with TWO complimentary event tickets, a full page ad in program, and reserved seating. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, a member of our committee will contact you to gather details about your business and how you'd like to be recognized. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This sponsorship includes benefits of Gold Sponsorship, but with FOUR complimentary event tickets, a full page ad in program (choice of location), listed sponsor on website with hyperlink, Sponsor spotlight on event website,
This sponsorship includes exclusive sponsor giveaway during event, named community partner on church website until the end of the year. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, a member of our committee will contact you to gather details about your business and how you'd like to be recognized. For more information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
1/4 Page Event Book Advertisement
$50
The location of the advertisements will be determined by the sponsorship
committee unless otherwise noted. For formatting information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
1/2 Page Event Book Advertisement
$85
The location of the advertisements will be determined by the sponsorship
committee unless otherwise noted. For formatting information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
Full Page Event Book Advertisement8
$150
The location of the advertisements will be determined by the sponsorship
committee unless otherwise noted. For formatting information: https://tinyurl.com/PartnershipFAQs
