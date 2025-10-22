Celebration Cups

A special Happy Birthday Pin will be added to the cup!!
A special celebration button will be added to the cup such as Wonderful! Wow! Super Star!! etc
Want to brighten someone else’s day? ☀️
You can donate a Celebration Cup to a student who could use a little extra lift!
We’ll work with Mr. McCabe or a teacher to find a student who could use some encouragement — and your thoughtful gift will definitely bring a smile to their face! 😄
A small gesture can make a big difference! 💫
